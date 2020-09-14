Rat Video Leaves Twitter In Splits After It Finds A Rib-tickling Way Out Of The Maze

With billions of people using social media every day, several videos and pictures take the internet by storm. From heartwarming stories of people helping each other to several funny memes, people enjoy a wide range of content on the internet. Recently, a Twitter user, who goes by the username @Buitengebieden, shared a video on his handle, which features a rat playing the famous ‘rat maze’ game.

Funny rat video

Sometimes the best way to solve a problem is just to ignore that there is a problem.. pic.twitter.com/W7UBKE4xv4

— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) September 12, 2020

However, instead of running in between the walls, the rat left netizens amused when it climbed above the walls and reached its destination. Soon after the video was shared, it went viral within no time. Take a look at how social media users reacted to the video shared:

Twitter goes 'lol'

except the problem here is clearly that the maze maker does not know how tall his maze walls need to be... — jason (@80zTraxx) September 12, 2020

What is the point of the right side of the maze? There is no way to get in or out of it? It’s just... there lol — Josh Cohen (@jcohen710) September 12, 2020

It’s not ignoring, it’s looking at it from a totally different perspective. Why go around if you can climb over? Much easier. It proves rat video and funny rat video teach us a lot — Laura Vervaart (@LauraVervaart) September 13, 2020

Thinking inside, over and out of the box! rat video funny rat video — Wonko "THE SANE!" #BlackLivesMatter 🐱🐶🍃⚽️🌎 (@AkshayS84661920) September 13, 2020

The viral video of Meghalaya police

Recently, Meghalaya Police entertained netizens on social media by sharing vital information and advisories in the quirkiest way possible. From taking cues from the latest internet trends to sharing advisories in Hollywood style, Meghalaya Police has been on point with their Twitter game. On Sunday, Meghalaya Police shared a clip of John Lennon's recreated famous peace anthem 'Imagine', taking a jibe to discourage drug abuse.

With the song, the authorities wrote: "On the occasion of #WorldMusicDay & upcoming International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, and in continuation of our awareness campaign, under the guidance of Shri R. Chandranathan, IPS, DGP, we are launching an Awareness Video Song, by 'The Khaki Vibes'." The song has gained over 6,800 likes on Facebook and has attracted more than 365 comments from social media users.

