Viral Video Of Toddler Running For Protection Towards Dog Makes Netizens Go "aww"

Netizens were met with a surprise when a video of a toddler running for safety towards his pet dog surfaced on the web. In the video shared by a Twitter user, the young toddler can be seen casually strolling around when the father turns the vacuum cleaner on from behind the camera. What happened next made fans adore the bond between the dog and the toddler. People also cracked a few jokes on the dog being scared as well. The video has since then becomne viral with over 2 lakh views at the time of writing. Fans found the video to be quite adorable and thus the tweet has gained over 2 thousand likes since it was posted earlier today.

Also Read | Tabla Skills Of A Netizen Playing The Instrument At '3 Different Speeds' Go Viral

Neitizens adore viral video of a toddler running towards dog for safety

Also Read | Netflix Lock Code Cracked By A 12-year-old Goes Viral; Netizens Call It 'clever Guesswork'

As the video began, the young toddler could be seen moving towards the camera. However, the vacuum cleaner starts and leaves the toddler shocked due to which he stays still for a moment only to later turn behind and spot the dog. As soon as he notices the pet, the toddler runs towards him and holds him. The toddler gets behind the dog as if expecting the pet dog to protect him. However, the dog in the video looked a bit scared as well, yet he managed to stay firm in his place and did not move. He bravely stared towards the vacuum cleaner the whole time.

Baby scared of the vacuum, runs to the dog for protection pic.twitter.com/TEQzNNdtjv — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) September 10, 2020

Actually, both are scared of the vacuum. Doggo finds some support finally. — toi_jayantaG (@JayantaGupta15) September 10, 2020

Awww how cute 😆❤️ — Mia M. (@miam_333) September 10, 2020

Husky: what makes you think I’m not scared of that monster. — 没有二十大 (@1cqo7fp6XiucUUh) September 10, 2020

Too funny, and touching. My cat, who hates the hoover, heard your video and ran to snuggle into me! — xander (@highclerc) September 10, 2020

Haha the dog doesn't seem to be in much of a protector mode. — johnnyg (@Johngar21470100) September 10, 2020

Also Read | Viral Parking Video: Kerala Man Does Perfect Parallel Parking, Netizens Say 'I Won't Dare'

After a while, the toddler tries to get to the other side of the dog after the dad turns off the vacuum cleaner. However, the young child is left in tears as she is afraid of the sound created by the vacuum cleaner. The dad then comforts the child and the video ends. Upon seeing this video, people commented several times and reacted to the adorable bond shared between the toddler and the dog. People also took a jovial dig at the dog and mentioned that he too perhaps maybe quite scared of the vacuum cleaner's noise. Some people also mentioned incidents when their pets too were scared of the sound the vacuum cleaner makes.

Also Read | Baby Chef Cade's Video Goes Viral As He Can't Stop Eating The Cookie Ingredients, Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.