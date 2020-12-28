Recap 2020: From Locust Attacks To UFOs, The Most Bizarre News That Happened In 2020

2020 has been a bizarre year and it has accompanied by a constant supply of bizarre and strange news. Be it a UFO or Monolith sighting, 2020 has taken everyone for a ride. So here's a look at the top 10 events that were extremely bizarre in 2020:

Bizarre News in 2020

Poland Invades the Czech Republic by mistake

Poland and the Czech Republic have been having border issues since 1918, though the two countries are at ease with each other now. 2020 swooped in to add an interesting twist to this equation as well. Back in June 2020, a construction engineer wanted to take a picture of a chapel near the Czech border but was sent away by the Polish. After this news went viral, the Polish government added that there had been a misunderstanding.

Murder Hornets in America

In October, murder hornets made a comeback in the United States. Researchers added that there were many queens that were found around the country and mentioned that a rise in their number could be harmful to people. Many of these nests were found and the murder hornets were killed.

Locust Attack in 2020

Locust attack in Gurgaon



While scientists found murder hornets in America, East Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, and the Indian subcontinent faced the attacks of Locust. The outbreak was dubbed to be the worst attack of the insects in 70 years and swarms of the pests conquered countries. The countries that were affected were Ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt, Oman, Iran, India, and Pakistan.

Monolith Mystery

A mysterious metal monolith was found almost everywhere in 2020. Most of them resembled the anomaly that was described in the book and movie - 2001: Space Odessy. More than 50 of them were found all around the world. The first was spotted in Utah. A few of them are:

On December 11, 2020, three monoliths were spotted in Croydon, South London

On December 6, 2020, a monolith appeared in Katschberg, Austria

On December 12, 2020, a monolith was discovered between town Otrokovice, Cherchez Republic

On December 6, 2020, a "monolith-like" pillar was discovered on a nature reserve near Oudehorne, Netherlands

On December 14, 2020, a monolith appeared on top of a valley in Niknam-Deh, Iran

Pentagon released 3 UFO videos

One of the biggest reveals by the Pentagon this year has to be the release of the UFO videos. A member of the Defense Department in 2017 had mentioned he had never seen an object 'displaying characteristics' as of the UFO.

A monkey stole COVID samples

In India, a monkey was spotted stealing COVID samples in May. Reports added that the monkey had stolen blood samples from three patients who were infected with COVID-19 and ran away. The lab technician also took a video of the same.

A star went missing

A massive dying star disappeared without leaving any trace this year, reported Cosmic news. Reports added that such a thing could only happen if there was a supernova explosion but such an event was not recorded. The star was also as big as the sun.

“Firenado” warning issued in California

Firenado is a 'rapidly rotating column of flames above an intense fire, caused when air, dust, etc. is drawn into the fire from the surroundings and rises, creating a vortex' according to Oxford and a warning of the bizarre event was shared in California in August. The National Weather Service in Reno tweeted that “extreme fire behaviour” could be observed in the state.

NASA warned of an asteroid headed to Earth

In February, NASA reported that a NEO Traveling 27,000 Kph was headed for Earth. It further reported that the chances of it colliding with the planet were quite high. Fortunately, the asteroid did not collide.

Mystery seeds arrived from China

Another bizarre thing to happen was the arrival of mystery seeds from China. The US Agriculture Department added that the seeds were of invasive type. The seeds were of plants mustard, cabbage and morning glory as well as herbs like mint, sage, rosemary and lavender.

