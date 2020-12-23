Recap 2020: 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' & Other Top K Dramas To Watch Online

K Dramas aka Korean dramas have become a worldwide sensation. It is a huge and important part of pop culture. K dramas are best known for their interesting storylines and intense plot twists. They have romance, drama, twists, scandals and many such aspects that have kept the viewers hanging to their screens. Having said that, take a look at Korean dramas in 2020 that one can watch online.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

It's Okay to Not Be Okay is a romantic drama series, currently streaming on Netflix. Helmed by Park Shin-woo, the series stars Kim Soo-hyun as Moon Gang-tae and Seo Yea-ji as Ko Moon-young. It's Okay to Not Be Okay follows the love story between a caretaker at a psychiatric ward and a successful children's book author. IMDb rates the romantic series at 8.8 out of 10. The series was also recently nominated at APAN Star Awards under the Best Drama category.

Tale of the Nine-Tailed

Tale of the Nine-Tailed features Lee Dong-wook, Jo Bo-ah and Kim Bum in the lead role. The series aired from October 7 to December 3, 2020. The romantic drama received critically acclaimed by the critics. The audience rating summary on Google rates the series 4.9 out 5, while IMDb rates it at 8 out of 9.

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol is another romantic K drama. Helmed by Kim Min-kyeong, the series features Go Ara, Lee Jae-wook and Kim Joo-hun. This series is currently streaming on Netflix. Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol aired from October 7 to November 26, 2020. According to the IMDb ratings, the series received 7 out 10 stars.

Record of Youth

Record of Youth stars Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam, Byeon Woo-seok and Kwon Soo-hyun. This series follows the story of three young people in the contemporary fashion industry. Record of Youth gained 4.8 out of 5 ratings on Google audience rating summary. The audience review calls it a good drama showing the rise of a star.

Designated Survivor: 60 Days

Rotten Tomatoes has given 96% to Designated Survivor: 60 Days. This is considered one of the best Korean dramas on Netflix. It is based on the 2016–2019 American television series Designated Survivor. This series stars Ji Jin-hee, Heo Joon-ho, Kang Han-na, Lee Joon-hyuk and Bae Jong-ok.

