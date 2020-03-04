Redback Spider Beats Baby Brown Snake In Deadly Battle, Watch Video

A horrifying video of a battle between a venomous redback spider and a baby brown snake has been captured on camera. The incident was captured by a woman from Adelaide's north. The video was shared on Facebook and has taken over the internet, with people freaking out and many in shock that a spider could actually kill a snake.

The horrifying battle

The video shows the eight-legged creature attacking the serpent, as the snake desperately tries to escape. The two terrifying creatures were seen fighting, twisting and turning on the ground, but ultimately the redback spider killed the baby brown snake. Later, when the women called snake removers, they found the snake alive upon arrival, but it died later, as per reports.

READ: Video Of A Spider Weaving Flawless Orb Web Leaves Netizens Awestruck

The redback spider belongs to a highly venomous species of spiders and their bites need antivenom for treatment. Although, they usually prey on insects and smaller spiders, cases have occured when they have attacked larger animals trapped in their web. The Australian brown snake is among highly venomous reptiles and their bites can be fatal to humans. Thus, it was a battle of survival, when these two dangerous species came into a battle.

READ: Picture Of Spider Dragging Goldfish Out Of Pond Terrifies Netizens

Snake Catchers Adelaide owner Rolly Burrell told media that while facing the snake, the spider exhibited a great deal of dexterity. He added that the spider would have returned to prey on the snake later. They posted the video of the incident on the Facebook page with the caption: “A red back spider takes on a baby brown snake in a backyard in Burton, unfortunately for the little snake the spider won this time, we tried to save it but it was too late unfortunately.”

The video has got over 55,000 views and evoked varied responses from the people. A user said that ''if one had redback spiders in their surroundings, snakes would stay away from their house.'' Another user said that ''this is the second video I’ve seen recently where the red back came out on top of brown snake!''

One user said- ''Yes I have seen this several times, the red-back spider is certainly a killer.'' Another person commented that the video was too gruesome for her to watch. There was a user who said that he would prefer to have 100 spiders around his house than one snake.



READ: Aussie Researcher Finds Huntsman Spiders Like To Live Together

READ: Newly Discovered Species Of Spider Can Rot Human Flesh With Single Bite

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.