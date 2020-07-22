Reporter Interviews Donkey To School Man On Road Without Face Mask; Watch Viral Video

A reporter’s unique and hilarious method of spreading awareness about the novel Coronavirus is now winning hearts over the internet. In a now-viral video, the reporter could be seen interviewing two donkeys asking them why were they not wearing masks.

He further asks another donkey, who is lazing on the roadside, about why was he out. Obvious to the reason, neither of them replies. He then goes on to ask an unmasked man roaming around why were the animals not replying to which the latter replies “kyunki who gadha hai”. He then immediately adds that people who are roaming outside and not wearing a mask are donkeys and asks the man if it true. The man with no option left admits that it was indeed true and that he himself was a donkey.

He then follows the same with other people who could be seen roaming around and not wearing a mask. He then also suggests people to use gamcha or cloth to cover their faces if they don’t have a mask.

'Yes woh gadha hai'

Since shared on Facebook, the clip has won everybody’s heart and has become an instant hit racking up over three thousand likes. In addendum, it has also been flooded with plaudits from people. While many have lauded him writing, "Very good" others have supported the man writing "yes , woh gadha hai."

