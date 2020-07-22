China Accuses US Of ‘slander’ And ‘smear’ Over Coronavirus Research Hacking Claims

China accused the United States of “slander” after the US Justice Department charged two Chinese hackers of targeting intellectual property and confidential business information, including COVID-19 research. The hackers working with Guangdong State Security Department allegedly hacked into the computer systems of hundreds of victim companies, governments, non-governmental organizations, and individual dissidents among others.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a regular press briefing that the Chinese government is a “staunch defender” of cybersecurity and has always cracked down on cyberattacks and cybercrime in all forms. He urged the US to immediately stop its “slander and smearing” of China on cybersecurity issues.

Li Xiaoyu and Dong Jiazhi, who were trained in computer applications technologies at the same Chinese university, have been indicted on 11 counts. Justice Department said that the duo conducted a hacking campaign lasting more than ten years, targeting companies in countries with high technology industries, including the US, Japan, Germany, Spain, South Korea, and the UK among others.

“More recently, the defendants probed for vulnerabilities in computer networks of companies developing COVID-19 vaccines, testing technology, and treatments,” the department noted.

Read: US Gives China 72 Hours To Shut Houston Consulate General; Accounts Claim Docs Being Burnt

'Shameful club of nations'

Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers said in a statement that China has now taken its place, alongside Russia, Iran and North Korea, in the “shameful club of nations” that provide a safe haven for cybercriminals. He added that those criminals work for the benefit of the state, and feed hard-earned intellectual property, including COVID-19 research to the Chinese Communist Party.

After the indictment, the United States told China to shut its diplomatic consulate in Houston, serving another blow to already deteriorating relationship over several issues ranging from maritime disputes, coronavirus pandemic, and intellectual property theft. Wang called the order unprecedented and illegal under international law and accused the US of harassing Chinese diplomats and consular staff in America.

Read: Pompeo accuses China Of 'bullying', COVID-19 'cover-up' And 'coopting' WHO In London Visit

(Image: Twitter / @MFA_China)