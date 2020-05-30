UK: Rescuer Receives Unexpected Twist After Responding To Call About Unresponsive Lizard

Animal rescue operations are one such activity that has been going on even in the midst of the global pandemic lockdown. It is very prevalent for rescuers to get a call for what may seem a simple rescue operation and then turn out to be a totally unexpected situation upon reaching the scene. One such incident took place with Ben Jones, who works with the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) and was called about an unresponsive lizard.

The twist

Ben Jones on May 28 got a call about an unresponsive lizard in Coventry, a city in England, and when he reached the scene to his surprise the lizard was not moving for a reason. The lizard was not real and was made out of plastic. RSPCA frontline took to its official Twitter handle to share the story with a picture of the fake lizard that Jones encountered upon reaching the scene. "Ben Jones was called out to an unresponsive lizard in Coventry today. The lizard was indeed unresponsive.... and made of plastic!" RSPCA captioned the post.

Ben Jones was called out to an unresponsive lizard in Coventry today 🦎 The lizard was indeed unresponsive.... and made of plastic! @RSPCA_official #rspcatotherescue #dontworrywegotthis #exotics pic.twitter.com/I8I5OkgPAn — RSPCA Frontline (@RSPCA_Frontline) May 28, 2020

The post has garnered more than 200 likes since being shared on Twitter on May 28. Netizens are laughing their lungs out and are flooding the post with some sharing their own experiences with realistic plastic toys. A user named Inez Collier wrote, "I had a similar experience with a plastic lizard near my house a while ago." Another commented, "That’s so funny! The caller must have been so embarrassed Flushed face I hope Ben proceeded with extreme caution!"

