These Funny Tweets Prove That Pets Are The 'worst Co-workers'; Watch

At a time when several businesses and people have moved their employees from corporate desk work to domestic couches, many are working from small spaces and struggling to adapt to this new norm. And it isn’t easy, especially, when you have to work with the 'worst co-workers' waiting to distract you with their cuteness and adorable moves. Yes, we’re talking about pets.

From adorable to worst co-workers

The Internet is a treasure trove for such videos that prove how pets make the worst co-workers in a 'Work From Home' scenario. We’ve collected some awesome stories of fur babies who are, with absolute diligence, performing their work duties to the fullest by pestering their humans. So what if the humans’ work suffers? Here’s one such co-worker that this Twitter user is working with. All he does is walk up to their desk and stare. On top of that, he even pats on their leg until they reciprocate the gesture. The video is just dripping the right amount of cuteness which is enough to melt the heart of the viewers.

Another user shared a picture of his black cat who is seen standing on a chair and trying to concentrate on work diligently with a laptop and file papers in front of it. The picture is just the right dose of funniness where the user tried to share the workload with his pet. Amid all these hilarious videos and situations, one of the users shared a video where he can be seen surrounded by en number of pets while he is working on his laptop. Not to miss! Each pet requires its own pampering time, so the user is seen patting and loving the pets after each interval which is just oozing cuteness.

Work From Home tips for Normal Human Beings #3:



- Don't be afraid to let your pets take a shift doing remote work

- On the internet nobody knows if you're a Normal Human Being or Secretly A Cat

- Secretly a Beautiful Bigcheek Boi

- Your boss can't prove shit pic.twitter.com/v8wsDZI4Tp — Alex Naka (@gottapatchemall) March 20, 2020

When you work from home and have too many pets pic.twitter.com/ZgJRuwcrKi — Oh Fally Of Plenty (@FalynnK) March 7, 2020

As we prepare to work from home, the ⁦@MercedUHSD⁩ Aguilar family has recruited our pet rabbit (Marshmallow) to help sort student work. It’s time to get creative and innovative to serve our students from home. ⁦@CALSAfamilia⁩ #muhsd pic.twitter.com/LVLZBh1NLV — Constantino Aguilar, EdD (@caguilarmuhsd) March 21, 2020



Another user shared an image where his cat can be seen blocking his way while he decides to change his way to work and sits in front of the laptop so that the owner cannot move to a different location for work. Even better, the adamant cat sat on the documents which seem important for the owner and was reluctant in letting the owner work. Some had to take the extra load while working from home because their co-workers want them to act as the “pet butler” too and this tweet by the user is the perfect example of the above statement.

I underestimated how much work- from-home time would be spent being a pet butler. #WorkFromHome pic.twitter.com/lUsLhWCjc4 — Anne Russell (@RosedaleAnnie) March 20, 2020

How do people with pets work productively from home pic.twitter.com/WTB1WGTa6Y — ꜱɴᴏᴡʏ ʟᴏꜱᴛ ❄ (@lostf97) March 23, 2020

