Twitter Is Testing Voice Chat Room Called 'Spaces' To Help Users Experience 'intimacy'

The micro-blogging platform, Twitter on December 18 announced that its beta test of audio chat rooms is now live. Announcing “we’re live”, Twitter introduced a brand new feature called ‘Spaces’ that would allow the users to share audio clips in tweets as well as direct messages. The users of the social media website will not only let users create their own rooms for others to join but also provides control over who can speak in their own ‘Spaces’. About the new feature, Twitter said that it’s a “small experiment focused on the intimacy of the human voice”

aye we’re live! what up y’all, we're the team behind Spaces––a small experiment focused on the intimacy of the human voice🧵 — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) December 17, 2020

“Audio adds an additional layer of connection to the public conversation. Musicians and authors have used it to bring their works to life, while other people used audio to tell stories, share emotion, and be their true, funny selves,” Twitter said. “We also know that people want to feel comfortable and in control when having conversations on Twitter.”

In @TwitterSpaces right now discussing Perfumes/Colognes and it’s fascinating.



Now we need Twitter Smell-O-Vision. pic.twitter.com/9HBO2S0V6c — Danny Singh (@Mr_DannySingh) December 18, 2020

‘Spaces’ came live after last month Twitter announced that it would start testing the voice chat room with its primary group of subjects including women and people from the marginalised groups. Just last week, the microblogging platform had announced that ‘Spaces’ would start working among its first subjects who will also be the feedback group on Twitter DMs. Twitter Spaces also offers a range of other features in the testing phase including hand gestures, live transcriptions, blocking and reporting along with the ability to share tweets.

Describing the feature, Twitter had also said, “the human voice can bring a layer of connectivity to twitter through emotion, nuance and empathy often lost in text. we see this with voice tweets & voice DMs. sometimes 280 isn't enough, and voice gives people another way to join the conversation.”

we'll be mainly using DMs @TwitterSpaces to communicate with those in the feedback group. but we might share some updates and insights too. which reminds us, we should introduce ourselves... — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) December 17, 2020

Twitter Spaces after Twitter Fleets

Just recently, Twitter had introduced the latest feature on the app recently which allows users to upload texts, opinions, pictures, etc. The Fleets shall disappear after 24 hours. Users can choose to open their fleets to the public to see or only their followers. The feature is quite similar to Instagram Stories, Facebook Stories and Snapchat Stories. Fleets do not get retweets, likes or comments and are not open to public replies. Anyone who can see your tweets can view your fleets by simply tapping on your profile picture. If a user has open DMs, anyone can react to their Fleets.

