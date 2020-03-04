British Photographer Celebrates 34th Anniversary Of Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets'

Acclaimed British rock n roll Photographer Ross Halfin celebrated the 34th anniversary of Master of Puppets, Metallica’s third and the most legendary albums. He posted candid throwback pictures of the band from the 80s. Halfin shared several pictures on Facebook featuring the thrash metal band’s lead guitarist, Kirk Hammet, frontman James Hetfield, bass guitarist Cliff Burton and Drummer Lars Ulrich stealing moments in between the album’s recording sessions in Elektra Studios in LA.

Some pictures of the Band’s LIVE performances were also included in the gallery. The 8-track album included some of the all-time hit tracks like Battery, Orion, and title track Master of Puppets. It was also the last to feature the Cliff Burton’s soaring bass solos that he played without a pick before he died in 1986 bus accident during the band’s solo Europe tour. Halfin’s post has driven the Metallica fans worldwide down the memory lane as they recall blasting the Master of Puppet tracks through their childhood.

Read: Taylor Swift's Best Music Videos That Fans Must Check Out

Read: Times When Chrissy Teigen Appeared In John Legend's Music Videos

Metallica asks fans' favourite song

Metallica also shared a post on their official Instagram account asking fans their favourite track from the album. They, as usual, flooded their favourite band’s post with responses. Among them was the American actor Jason Mamoa from the Game of Thrones. He commented that his most favourite song from Metallica’s Master of Puppets album was Disposable Heroes. Several fans took to Twitter to commemorate the making of the masterpiece album. They shared the picture of the album cover expressing their views across Twitter.

There's only a few albums that I, personally, would call "perfect", but this is one of those albums for me. It was my very first metal album, and it's an album that gets universal praise for a reason. Happy 34th anniversary to Metallica's "Master of Puppets". 🤘 pic.twitter.com/HVOHqAxqMN — Roy The Metalhead \m/ (@RoyTheMetalhead) March 3, 2020

Today in 1986 my second favorite Metallica album was released #Metallica #MasterOfPuppets pic.twitter.com/ozlP6wwbfU — Darren Renman (@DarrenRenman) March 3, 2020

happy 34th birthday to one of the most influential metal albums of all time, Master Of Puppets.



Metal wouldn’t be what it is today without this album, and I wouldn’t be who I am without it either.



Thank you Metallica for creating a masterpiece and sharing it with us 🖤 pic.twitter.com/30vVEyCKGI — 𝐉𝐚𝐝𝐞 (@parallelblondie) March 3, 2020

Read: Justin Bieber Opened Up About His Music And How It All Started; Read

Read: Musicals ‘& Juliet,’ ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Seek Olivier Awards

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.