British Photographer Celebrates 34th Anniversary Of Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets'

What’s Viral

The 8-track album included some of the all-time hit tracks like Battery, Orion, and title track Master of Puppets. It was the last to feature Cliff Burton.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rock N' Roll

Acclaimed British rock n roll Photographer Ross Halfin celebrated the 34th anniversary of Master of Puppets, Metallica’s third and the most legendary albums. He posted candid throwback pictures of the band from the 80s. Halfin shared several pictures on Facebook featuring the thrash metal band’s lead guitarist, Kirk Hammet, frontman James Hetfield, bass guitarist Cliff Burton and Drummer Lars Ulrich stealing moments in between the album’s recording sessions in Elektra Studios in LA.  

Some pictures of the Band’s LIVE performances were also included in the gallery. The 8-track album included some of the all-time hit tracks like Battery, Orion, and title track Master of Puppets. It was also the last to feature the Cliff Burton’s soaring bass solos that he played without a pick before he died in 1986 bus accident during the band’s solo Europe tour. Halfin’s post has driven the Metallica fans worldwide down the memory lane as they recall blasting the Master of Puppet tracks through their childhood.

Metallica asks fans' favourite song

Metallica also shared a post on their official Instagram account asking fans their favourite track from the album. They, as usual, flooded their favourite band’s post with responses. Among them was the American actor Jason Mamoa from the Game of Thrones. He commented that his most favourite song from Metallica’s Master of Puppets album was Disposable Heroes. Several fans took to Twitter to commemorate the making of the masterpiece album. They shared the picture of the album cover expressing their views across Twitter.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Metallica (@metallica) on

