Insta-famous 'meowdel': Rover The Cat Impresses Netizens With 'purfect' Catwalk | Watch

Another animal video has gone viral on social media and netizens are showing immense love. The video shows cat walking across a wooden floor, wearing a bizarre outfit. The video was posted from the cat’s very own account on July 20. The bio of the cat’s account reads, ‘Adventure cat, Your favorite runway meowdel, Living my best nine lives’.

'Rover- The showstopper'

The cat is seen wearing a black cape. The front of the cape is embroidered with tiny rats made out of cloth. The ramp is also decorated with these rat shaped items on the sides. The video is backed by a track named, How You Like That by a South Korean girl group named Blackpink.

Another videos of Rover have also been put up on her Instagram page. A video of her wearing sunglasses and a golden chain and walking across the wooden floor also went viral few days back. The video had the background music where the track 'Stunnin' by Curtis Waters is playing.

Other images of her have also been uploaded where the 'Vogue' filter has been used. Netizens have described the cat as 'fierce'. She can be seen wearing a red scarf in the vogue image.

The video managed to gather 2.7L views and the netizens bombarded the comment section, showing love for the cat. While few appreciate the dress that the cat is wearing, others cannot get enough of the appropriate track that is playing in the background. People also mentioned how the cat is moving the tail that perfectly goes along.

Another cat video went viral which shows a cat twirling inside a fishbowl. The video was shared on Reddit on July 26. It shows a tiny black and white-furred kitten curled up inside a fish bowl. The bowl is placed horizontally on a carpeted floor. The cat is twirling inside the bowl and having the time of her life. The cat's attention is diverted when a bright pink coloured ball is thrown at her. The video ends when she comes out of the fishbowl, on a hunt for her new bright pink toy. The video was uploaded by the username, ‘Onemightymoose’. It is captioned as, ‘My little kitten is having the time of his life inside of this fishbowl’. The video managed to gather 845 comments

