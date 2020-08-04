Canadian woman attacked by muskellunge fish, sustains injuries

In a shocking incident, a Canadian woman who was swimming in a lake found herself being attacked by a muskellunge fish, otherwise known as a muskie. According to reports, Kim Driver has been left in complete shock after the incident. Muskellunge fish are said to be able to grow to lengths of 6 feet and can weigh close to 50 pounds.

Canadian Woman dragged underwater by fish

As per reports, the incident occurred while Driver and her husband were enjoying an outing at the North Star Village along the Winnipeg River near Minaki, Ontario. While speaking to media, Kim’s husband, Terry stated that while they were enjoying their outing his wife suddenly started screaming that someone had got her leg and then was suddenly pulled underwater. At that moment Terry has claimed that he just stood there in total disbelief and shock because he did not know what was going on.

According to reports, the muskellunge fish managed to grab Kim’s leg in its jaws and moved it several times side to side. The fish’s movements resulted in a large chuck on flesh from Kim’s leg, running from her ankle to knee to be torn away. The couple was helped by people in the vicinity after the ordeal and while they have been left stunned by the incident, they reportedly now plan to seek revenge against the fish that attacked Kim.

Sharks Swimming Close to surfers

In another incident that would leave swimmers stunned, a video of a shark showing how close it can get to surfers has sent a chill down the spine of many. Shared by NGO named Sea Rescue South Africa, the video is now doing rounds of the internet. Posted on Twitter, the aerial footage shows a few surfers enjoying their time in the ocean as a shark approaches them. Unnoticed by the surfers, the dangerous fish keeps lurking around in the emerald green waters.

Take a look at the video below:

Due to a high number of reported White Shark sightings and close encounters, NSRI are appealing to the public exercise caution along the Southern Cape coastline, in particular around the coastline of Plettenberg Bay and between Mossel Bay and Jeffreys Bay.https://t.co/IKbxE3tNhh pic.twitter.com/3uI02FGgSc — Sea Rescue South Africa (@NSRI) June 23, 2020

