Shriya Pilgaonkar Visits Ruskin Bond At The Latter's House In Mussorie; See Pic

Shriya Pilgaonkar quite recently met legendary novelist and short storyteller, Ruskin Bond. In the image that can be seen below, one can see that the actor is smiling for the camera with the legendary author, as the two spend some quality time in what seems like Bond's house in Landor, Mussorie, the place where a bulk of Bond's stories are set in. It would appear as if both of them were delighted to see each other. The image of Shriya Pilgaonkar and he can also be found on Ruskin Bond's Instagram.

Also Read: Ruskin Bond Meets Anupam Kher, Here Is What The Author Had To Say

Check out the photo of Pilgaonkar and Bond:

Also Read: Shriya Pilgaonkar Wishes 'baby Boy' Jack 'Happy 6 Years Of Homecoming', Take A Look

Ruskin Bond's Instagram account, as of this writing, is followed by approximately 42 thousand people. As of now, the 86-year-old author is stationed in Landour, Mussorie. It would appear as if the writer, who has been credited for his unparalleled contribution to the repertoire of literature that is available for children, is fairly active on his Instagram handle.

A major section of Ruskin Bond's photos are about his pieces of work and his views on other pieces of literature that is specifically curated for children all around the world. Every now and then, celebrities travel all the way to Mussoorie in order to visit Ruskin Bond at his humble abode in the mountains. In the recent past, Bond was also visited by the likes of Anupam Kher and Imtiaz Ali.

Also Read: Shriya Pilgaonkar Corrects A Fan Who Assumed Her Parents Were Born On Same Day

Ruskin Bond's photos of him with Anupam Kher and Imtiaz Ali:

As far as Shriya Pilgaonkar is concerned, she has, multiple times over, expressed her fondness and adoration for the author. At one point, Shriya Pilgaonkar had shared that she had experienced Mussorie through Bond's pieces of work. This is, however, not the first time when the two had met. Back in 2018, when Pilgaonkar was filming the then-upcoming Viu series, 13 Mussoorie, she had gone to visit the legendary writer at his house as well.

Some of Shriya Pilgaonkar's photos:

Also Read: Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Adorable Birthday Wish For Parents, Supriya And Sachin Pilgaonkar; See

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.