Russia: Cat Rescued From Waste Sorting Plant Given Honorary Title At Ministry Of Nature

A cat which was rescued from a waste sorting plant in Russia has been given the unofficial title of deputy minister of nature and the cyclic economy of the region, a post especially introduced for the feline. The cat became popular on social media after she was rescued from the sorting plant minutes before the garbage was sent to the shredder. The cat was rescued by a vigilant worker who noticed it when he was cutting a garbage bag and preparing the contents for further sorting.

Read: Frasers Mulls Last-minute Rescue Of UK Store Chain Debenhams

Staff members will look after the cat

Gulnara Rakhmatulina, Minister of Nature and Cyclical Economy of the Ulyanovsk Region came up with the idea to take the cat to the department's office and decided that all staff members will look after her. She also introduced the title of deputy minister of nature and the cyclic economy and bestowed it upon the cat. The cat was rescued on December 21 at the Gorkomhoz LLC sorting plant by an employee named Mikhail Tukash. Both the employee and the sorting company have been awarded for their good work.

Read: 'Christmas Cat': Feline Hilariously Plays With ‘flashy Ball Ornament’ On Xmas Tree; Watch

"The company has already saved an African hedgehog and two red-eared turtles from death during sorting, we would like to express our gratitude to the employees for their vigilance and responsible approach to work. We take the cat to our ministry, and all employees will be responsible for him. I would also like to appeal to pet owners: remember that we are responsible for those we have tamed. If you cannot leave an animal at home, you can always give it to good hands or to a shelter," Rakhmatulina said in a statement.

Read: Video: Guitarist And 'pianist Cat' Play A Musical Duet, Netizens 'want To Buy The CD'

The cat has been examined at a veterinary clinic and according to the doctor, it is domesticated and well-fed. As of now, the cat has been treated with a flea agent, and the necessary vaccinations will be given to it in the near future. Looking at the popularity of the car, a competition to choose a name for the animal has been launched and inhabitants of the region can submit their proposals to the ministry.

Read: Funniest Videos Of 2020: From Clever Cat To Dumbest Robbery, Watch 10 Hilarious Clips



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.