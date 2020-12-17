Video: Guitarist And 'pianist Cat' Play A Musical Duet, Netizens 'want To Buy The CD'

A pianist ginger cat has recently won the internet after it was seen jamming in a TikTok collaboration video with a guitarist, rambunctiously picking the musical notes and ‘pawing’ the perfect symphony on the keyboard. In a footage shared out of the Twitter account ‘Rob n Roll’, the human-feline duo can be seen playing their respective instrument, however, what caught the attention of the viewers was Barney the cat acing the hobby like a human. The video of the duet performance of the musician feline and the man was originally shared on TikTok by @mars.gilmanov which was viewed over 270,000 times and lauded by the users. "New work from Barney,” the uploader wrote, sharing the interesting video.

However, as the footage made it to the microblogging site Twitter, Barney earned fame and recognition as 2.6 million people watched the footage and nearly 51.4k retweeted it. The footage was captioned, saying, that someone jammed with a kitty on the internet which turned out to be perfect. The man in the 36-second clip, who the determined cat gives a competition, was identified as Russian guitarist Marsel Gilmanov. As he strums on the guitar notes with perfection, the talented feline presses its paws on the keys to match his depth, occasionally staring wide-eyed at the sound of the instrument.

Netizens laud talented cat

The adorable cat puts up a serious countenance as it delves into the activity with immense concentration. Calling the musical duet a masterpiece, users dropped a slew of reactions, mesmerized at the cat’s performance. “They need to collab with the bruvs,” one said, sharing a separate clip of three kittens playing an instrument. “Love the pauses where the cat is like, “blown your mind yet?” another joked. “Felines: Masters of the dramatic paws,” said the third.

Earlier, in a similar show of unbelievable talent, a cat, Meownuel Neuer named after the German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer showcased its athletic prowess. Meownel aced the soccer game amid quarantine denying its owner the pitch with agile leg reflexes and shot-stopping skills. The goalie cat became an online football sensation with its mind-blowing skills beating its opponent and stopping the soccer ball with mastery without even invoking a whistle from the referee.

