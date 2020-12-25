'Christmas Cat': Feline Hilariously Plays With ‘flashy Ball Ornament’ On Xmas Tree; Watch

A video of a wonderstruck feline staring at the shiny tinsels and ornament on the frilly Xmas tree wide-eyed has triggered humour on Reddit. In a footage shared by a user named Frosty Byte under the subreddit ‘aww’, a frisky feline can be seen laying on the ground playing with a sparkling Christmas ball with its claws inspecting the Christmas decoration and super enticed by the large shiny object. “Those eyes”, wrote the uploader in the caption of the hilarious 13-second video. The notorious critter consistently hits the festive decor ball with the paws, stunned at how gorgeous and shiny it appeared. It appears as though it does not want to be bothered. The furry kitten continues to lay on the floor not wanting to stray away, relishing the Christmas season, the gifts, decoration, and flickering lights, but most of all, tempted to pounce on the flashy ball ornament.

"What are your Christmas plans? I'm gonna do a whole lot of catnip then just sit and stare at the Christmas tree,” a commenter joked, enthralled at the cat’s behaviour. “We already have the sad cat diary and this is an excerpt from the unreleased happy cat diary,” another said. "It's beautiful, I must destroy it. Attacks all the ornaments,” says the third. “That ornament has about 2 minutes left to live,” another warned. “My cats used to break all the balls,” one other replied, agreed by another user who pointed out it wasn’t “too late for kitty to decide on the road to destruction.”

Cats tempted by 'Christmas decor'

The cats around the time of the festivities are popular for rampaging the Christmas tree, solely because the mischievous furry whiskers are intrigued by anything shiny and dazzling. The cat owners might find it hard to maintain a Christmas tree with a feline in the household that might be tempted to gnaw on the decor or jump on the tree branch, or simply be hiding inside already. PETA, in fact, rolls out an advisory on ‘how to cat-proof your Christmas tree’ each festivity season as it aptly says, “Cats are curious investigators that can stare at the decorated tall tree shimmering with flashy objects and may even jump on them, knock them down, or make off with the decorations.”

