Russian Woman Hailed As 'hero' After She Rescues Her Dog From Icy Pond

In a heartwarming incident, a Russian mother plunged into an icy pond to save her dog, who had fallen into the water while chasing ducks. A video of the incident has also gone viral and several netizens hailed her as 'brave' and a 'hero'. According to an international media outlet, the incident took place in the town of Mytishchi in Russia.

In the video one can see the mother, who was identified as Alina Naumova, wading through the icy water in just a t-shirt while trying to save the black and white spotted canine. The incident took place when Naumova was walking with her three children. She fortunately even manages to rescue the dog who can be seen disappearing under the ice-cold water with nothing but its nose peeking through.

According to international media reports, Naumova works as a paediatrician and in the video, she can be seen switching between breast-stroke and paddling to reach her drowning dog. The moment she brought the dog ashore several passers-by also climbed down the muddy bank to offer her a helping hand. They even provided Naumova blankets and further helped her change.

Leopard, puppy rescued after 7 hours

While the small pup was saved from the icy pond, another video surfaced on February 23 which showed a puppy and a leopard being rescued by the local forest depart from a well in Varche Tembhe village after spending seven hours inside it. Both the animals had fallen inside the well after the leopard chased the puppy for a hunt. According to the reports, despite a long duration of seven hours, the canine was without any injuries. Locals in the area had informed the forest department who arrived at the spot and started the rescue operation which took around four hours.

