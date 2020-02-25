Video: Award-winning Pony Miraculously Rescued From 12-feet Hole

A pony was rescued out of a 12 ft hole in North Wales by a mechanical digger at a farm in Whitford on February 22. The video was posted by a Facebook user and showed the white pony named, Flo peeking out from the crevice as the machine scrapped away soil and then she was running free on the ground. According to media reports, the rescuers spent nearly 20 minutes preparing the ground outside the hole. The short clip also showed the digger taking two delicate scoops of sand before the young horse climbed out.

Flo is reportedly owned by a pony-breeder Rosie Wilson and has also won medals in pony shows. He was staying at Jo Swift's farm in Whitford, Flintshire when the pair had noticed that Flo was missing and went to check. However, since the pony was not found after searching the field, Jo reportedly heard the pony's whinnies coming from a deep hole. With the help of farmers and Thomas Plant, a local man with the digger, the group managed to rescue the pony.

The video has been viewed thousands of times with netizens calling it a “fabulous rescue”. Swift also told an international news media outlet that Flo would have been in “grave danger” if she had been injured while getting into the hole. Swift further called it a “miracle” that the team was able to get the pony out and said that pony is “perfectly fine”.

Leopard, puppy rescued after seven hours

While Flo was successfully removed from 12 ft hole, another video surfaced on February 23 which showed a puppy and a leopard being rescued by the local forest depart from a well in Varche Tembhe village after spending seven hours inside it. Both the animals had fallen inside the well after the leopard chased the puppy for a hunt. According to the reports, despite a long duration of seven hours, the canine was without any injuries. Locals in the area had informed the forest department who arrived at the spot and started the rescue operation which took around four hours.

#WATCH Maharashtra: A leopard & a puppy were rescued by forest dept from a well in Tembhe village of Nandurbar dist, in rescue op which lasted for around 4 hrs. They were trapped in the well for around 7 hrs after falling into it when the leopard chased the puppy to hunt. (21.02) pic.twitter.com/TLAWh0xk8i — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2020

