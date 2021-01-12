'Samosa In Space': British Eatery Launches Snacks Into Space, Guess Where It Crash-landed

An Indian eatery in Bath, UK, successfully sent an Indian snack samosa and a wrap into the space. Chai Walla, which is one of the best-ranked restaurants in the region, completed one of the most unlikely space missions in three attempts. In a YouTube video, Niraj Gadher, who is the owner of the eatery, said that he wanted to spread some joy when he got the idea of sending the snack in space, however, it crash-landed in France.

While speaking to UPI media outlet, Gadher said that he had once jokingly said that he would send a samosa in space after which he thought that the world could use a reason to laugh. It took him three tries to get it right. In the social media clip, the restaurant owner revealed that he used helium balloons to launch the beloved snack into space.

READ: 'Use Signal': Elon Musk's App Recommendation Spikes Stocks Of Tiny Medical Company

The clip shows Gadher and his friends attempting to send the street food up. The first attempt saw the restaurant owner accidentally letting go of the balloons before he had secured the food. In the second attempt, the balloon didn’t have enough helium. The third and the last attempt, however, was the successful one.

Gadher had attached the samosa and the wrap to a weather balloon equipped with a GoPro camera and GPS tracker. The group released the snack and watched it travel up over the Bath skyline and into the atmosphere. The next day samosa had crash-landed in France.

READ: Dog Greets Devotees Outside Temple, Netizens 'love' The Adorable Video

‘…like a treasure hunt’

While Gadher had decided to track the food but the GPS had stopped working, probably because going up on high altitude. However, the next day it came back on and revealed that the snacks had crash-landed in France. The group then began messaging locals on Instagram to see if anyone would be up to track the samosa.

In the Youtube video, Gadher said that an Instagram user by the name of Axel Mathon accepted his request and found the samosa in a field in Picardy. Mathon said that he really couldn’t believe it. He added that when he looked up he saw the burst helium balloon in the trees and found the polystyrene box well packed. “It was a bit like a treasure hunt, I thought it was crazy,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Youtube clip has been viewed over 3,000 times. While one user wrote, “This is amazing. And it's the best place to eat in Bath for sure,” another added, “Amazing work good stuff Niraj! A samosa so good the gods must have a taste hahah”. "That was awesome. Well done bro,” wrote third. “Bro this is incredible,” said fourth.

READ: WhatsApp, Facebook Trolled By Netizens After Privacy Update; Signal Joins Bandwagon

READ: Ministry Of Railways Posts Stunning View Of Srinagar Station, Netizens Call It 'fairyland'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.