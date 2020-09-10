San Francisco's Orange Sky Pictures Go Viral; Netizens Compare It To Movie Scenes

Pictures of San Francisco sky have been doing the rounds on social media as the city continues to see orange skies. The mayor of San Francisco took to his social media and explained that the combination of fog and smoke from wildfires were creating the orange sky. Netizens flooded twitter with their reactions after seeing the pictures of the Bay Area.

On Wednesday, numerous people took to social media and reacted to the pictures of the San Francisco sky. Photographer Christopher Michel on his verified Twitter account shared pictures that showed the aerial view of the city of San Francisco. The pictures covered various parts of the city from busy expressways to the great tall buildings.

The pictures showed how even in the morning, the city was gloomy and dark. Captioning the picture as "the day the sun didn’t rise in San Francisco", Christopher Michel tagged the authorities of San Francisco and the Bay Area. Netizens inundated the post and pictures with their comments and reactions check out the pictures shared by Christopher's below.

The pictures have gone viral on social media, with over 1,000 retweets over 280 ko tweets and over 2,000 likes on the pictures. Several netizens expressed the surprise at how the city was looking within Orange sky while some other netizens exclaimed it as a scary atmosphere. Several other netizens commented on the post saying that the pictures look similar to scenes and sequences are shown in movies themed on the apocalypse. Check out some comments and reactions from Twitterati below.

Scary! — Laurent Fanichet (@fanichet) September 9, 2020

Dangerous and devastating — Yannis Zervos (@ZervosYannis) September 10, 2020

That sounds like a movie title. — Chris Mitchell (@ChrisMi06831062) September 10, 2020

This totally looks like the set of “I am Legend 2: climate catastrophe “ @wilsmith — EL LOBO (@CDNConfucius) September 10, 2020

Several netizens breast the photographer for capturing the pictures of the city. Several people commented that the scenes looked biblical. Many other netizens from other parts of California commented on the post and give an update about their towns. A netizen had also claimed that the bay area received some light for about 30 minutes when it had dawned in Oakland.

Biblical — Kevin Wensing (@Kevin_Wensing) September 9, 2020

Looking Biblical — Dom1 Disciple of the Messiah 1 YouTube channel (@Dom175289678) September 10, 2020

Why was the San Francisco sky orange?

The local air quality agency explained on Twitter that due to smoke high in the atmosphere, the smoke particles have scattered blue light. Further allowing only yellow, orange and red light to reach the surface of the earth. Hence the skies are looking orange.

The sky today in SF is unlike anything we’ve seen. We’ll keep you updated throughout the day on the quality of the air and the impact of smoke from the wildfires. Stay informed by visiting https://t.co/5tjk9S8SDl and sign up for AlertSF by texting your zip code to 888-777. pic.twitter.com/imqFkiHR1L — London Breed (@LondonBreed) September 9, 2020

Image credits: Christopher Michel Twitter account

