Video: Lion Cub Walks Again After Tourists Broke Its Leg For Pics, Netizens Laud Rescuers

A lion cub Simba who was forced for images with vacationers after it was brutally tied up and its hind legs were broken by torturers so it could not run away has started to stroll with leg recovery. Footage of Simba shared on Instagram by Karen Dallakyan shows that the cub, who is a few months old, was able to walk slowly days after he was rescued. The lion cub was 'tortured and beaten' and suffered severe injuries to his spine with near-death condition, local reports confirmed.

President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, had also expressed shock and had ordered a criminal probe into the cruelty against the animal. Now relatively bigger in size and looking better than before, the cub was merely weeks old when he was snatched from his mother and forced to pose for pictures with tourists last summer in gory exploitation. Further, his leg was mutated and he was cornered in the dirt to die when rescuers found him and treated him in life-saving surgery. The incident occurred in Russia’s region of Dagestan where the animal famished in cold, with severe injuries.

In the recent video shared online, as the cub learns to slowly walk again taking mini footsteps, the Instagram users flooded the video with hearts and best wishes and prayers for the little one to recover soon. He can also be seen licking his leg as he struggles to stand all the while keeping his distorted hind leg above the ground. One of the caretakers from the rescue mission, Yulia, said that the cub was practically not fed and for some reason was constantly poured into the ice water, but now he was recovering.

Users appreciated rescuers

Evil photographers break bones like this so wild predators can’t escape and behave quietly for photos, specialist vet Karen Dallakyan sai on one of the posts. However as Simba looked much healthier, users said they were “happy to see the cub recovering”. “You and your team are just great fellows. They brought the lion cub out of such a deplorable state. It is amazing. Thanks,” wrote the second. “More people like you and the world would be different!” wrote third.

