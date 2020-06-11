'Best Companion': Video Of Dog Taking Care Of Its Human Makes Netizens Go 'wow'

A heartwarming video of a dog taking care of his human by doing chores around the house has been winning the internet. According to the social media post, the golden retriever is called ‘Lu Hu and lives in China’s southwest province Sichuan. Not only are the internet users calling the video “beautiful” but one of them even urged that the “world should protect him at all costs”.

In the 23-second-long clip, the adorable furry companion can be seen pushing the wheelchair with the owner. Then the dog promptly gets a handtowel for the human who manages to get on the bed, only to remove her socks with his teeth. The effort does not stop here, Lu Hu then takes the pair of socks to a tiny tub with water and can be seen washing them with his paws.

#HeartwarmingMoments: Lu Hu, a golden retriever in Leshan, southwest China's Sichuan, melts hearts online for being the best companion and taking care of his owner. pic.twitter.com/GOaPUo4wby — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) June 11, 2020

‘So precious’

The video has garnered over 18.8 thousand views and people have called Lu Hu “so precious”. While most people were seen loving the video, some of them even tagged their friends and offered them to get a dog together. Moreover, few internet users were also seen speechless as they either commented with a crying emoticon or expressed astonishment and admiration.

Protect them at all cost. — 🌱ɱąཞıƖყŋ 🌱 (@MarilynM26) June 11, 2020

🥺🥺 that's beautifol in really wow 💘 — S̷t̷r̷a̷u̷x̷x̷ (@Strauxxmusic) June 11, 2020

wht hell,,i cant say anithing,,but let me say one important thing,,wish all chinesse in this world have a good heart like this dog,,this world is going better — 2023 tahun yg indah wkwkwkwk (@rahmatarfandip) June 11, 2020

I wonder who trained this dog. Amazing how this dog is so helpful and loyal. #ILoveDogs — cse1217 (@cse12171) June 11, 2020

That's beautiful. <3 — Belle Armstrong (@Belsam) June 11, 2020

Ooooohhhh 😮😮😮 — Gerardo 🇲🇽 (@gpctlax) June 11, 2020

WOW — 💧Keiran Logan (@LogantekGeo) June 11, 2020

i wish humans were as obedient and caring ... — ฟาร์ฮัด เบห์เรน่า (@MadMonkIndie) June 11, 2020

