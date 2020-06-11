Last Updated:

'Best Companion': Video Of Dog Taking Care Of Its Human Makes Netizens Go 'wow'

A heartwarming video of a dog taking care of human by doing chores around the house has been winning the internet. Netizens want to 'protect him at all costs'.

A heartwarming video of a dog taking care of his human by doing chores around the house has been winning the internet. According to the social media post, the golden retriever is called ‘Lu Hu and lives in China’s southwest province Sichuan. Not only are the internet users calling the video “beautiful” but one of them even urged that the “world should protect him at all costs”. 

In the 23-second-long clip, the adorable furry companion can be seen pushing the wheelchair with the owner. Then the dog promptly gets a handtowel for the human who manages to get on the bed, only to remove her socks with his teeth. The effort does not stop here, Lu Hu then takes the pair of socks to a tiny tub with water and can be seen washing them with his paws. 

‘So precious’

The video has garnered over 18.8 thousand views and people have called Lu Hu “so precious”. While most people were seen loving the video, some of them even tagged their friends and offered them to get a dog together. Moreover, few internet users were also seen speechless as they either commented with a crying emoticon or expressed astonishment and admiration.

