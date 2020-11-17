Scottish Man Reveals How Clowns Trademark Their Makeup, Netizens Find It 'horrifying'

A tweet revealing how clowns trademark their individual makeup looks has resurfaced leaving the internet terrified. The shocking revelation was made by a Scottish resident named ‘Jo Marius’ who wrote that if a clown wanted to trademark their makeup, they have to paint it on an egg and deposit it at a special egg warehouse where it is further stored. He then joked how he has to go and lie down because of this fact.

Along with this, he also posted a photograph from the warehouse which featured shelves filled with eggs, each with unique clown makeup. Arranged in symmetrical order, each painted egg could be seen with a name tag depicting the clown it belongs. The post has now caught all eyeballs garnering over 35.4 likes and over 7.5 thousand people currently tweeting about it.

sometimes i remember that if a clown wants to trademark their makeup they have to paint it on an egg that is stored in a special clown egg warehouse and then i have to go lie down pic.twitter.com/5ltP6aQzL5 — jo marius (@jo_hauge) September 16, 2020

The post has also been filled with comments from people who flocked to the account to express their shock. “Why does Tommy Keele have blood coming out his way eyes, coming out his whatever?” wrote a user talking about a particular look. While another added, “Ah yes, the Fratellini clown crime family". Yet another comment read,"I'm sure it's a blown egg."

'Horrifying'

That's horrifying — Faehardt (@_faehardt_art) September 16, 2020

The blood-pouring-from-the-nose look isn't at all creepy. — Hayles (@Navybluetie) September 16, 2020

I just dragged myself out of bed and now I have to immediately lie back down as well HOW DID THIS SYSTEM GET ITS START



*furiously googling clown egg copyright history from bed* — aspiring friend to local crows (@LarkBrains) September 16, 2020

Sudden flashback to seeing those eggs at the Wookey Hole Clown Museum pic.twitter.com/p0Tt6sE2sv — Will Tribble, chicken man (@WillTribble) September 16, 2020

The trend of painting clown faces on egg for trademark is quite old with origins in the previous century. The egg-based makeup registry is a copyright log for the members of Clowns International, which as the name suggests, is an international body of clowns dating back to the 1940s. However, this world of trademarks and copyright exists outside of the regular copyright courts and no lawyers can enforce it. It is just their own internal code of conduct that sees fit to trademark/copyright a makeup style to any particular clown.

