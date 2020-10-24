Allu Arjun's Kids Go Bonkers At 'Great Friday Night Dance Party' With Pennywise The Clown

Telugu movie star Allu Arjun is quite active on social media and loves to spend time with his family as is evident from his social media handles. Allu Arjun keeps sharing moments spent with his family. Recently, the actor shared a crazy video of the kids in the family dancing and enjoying with a popular cartoon character, Pennywise The Clown. Let’s take a look at the kids of Allu Arjun’s family dancing adorably.



Popular Telugu star, Allu Arjun recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a cute video clip of the actor’s kids dancing in their room late at night. All the kids were seen dancing to a dance video of the famous character Pennywise The Clown. The kids were seen enjoying the dance along with the video on the TV screen. They were trying to imitate the clown in the video when Allu Arjun was secretly recording them. The actor can be heard laughing in the video while his kids were having a great Friday night party. Allu Arjun also wrote in the caption and stated that his lovely babies were having a great Friday night party with Pennywise. All his fans loved the video and expressed themselves by showering heart and laughter emojis in the comment section. Take a look at how fans reacted to Allu Arjun’s video clip.

Allu Arjun’s family

Allu Arjun is married to Sneha Reddy and they both share two kids, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. Allu Arjun comes from a film background as he is closely related to the family of the actor Chiranjeevi. His paternal grandfather was a popular comedian in South movies.

Allu Arjun’s movies

The actor began his career as a child artist from the movie Vijetha. Some of the most popular movies of the actor include Desamuduru, Arya, Arya 2, Badrinath, Rudhramadevi, Sarrainodu, Varudu, and many others.

