Good News: Scottsdale Fire Department Rescues Golden Retriever Stuck In Hole, Watch Video

Scottsdale firefighters came to the rescue of a golden retriever who dug herself into a tight spot, on April 3. The All Hazards Fire Department went on to rescue of the dog named Quinn, that crawled into a hole to chase her ball and couldn’t get out. Netizens are all praises for the efforts of the firefighters for bringing the doggo out unhurt.

Angela Olson-Myers, the dog owner, reportedly said that her dog Quinn had apparently crawled into a hole to chase her ball, but somehow got stuck in the small space and couldn't get out. Olson-Myers knew something was wrong when she heard Quinn whining. Then, she spotted the hole and looked in there and there she was.

READ: Video Of Dog Welcoming People With Stuffed Toy Breaks Internet

Dog rescued

Cap. Mike Virgadamo reportedly said that they took their time. It took them about 20 minutes. They chipped away, inch by inch, until they were able to get to Quinn. He said that Quinn was very cooperative during the rescue. The video which was posted on posted on Twitter, shows a golden retriever stuck inside a small hole, while firefighters dig the hole around her. After a few seconds, they succeed and free the doggo. The dog then crawled out wagging her tail and shrugged off the dirt.

READ: Hearing Impaired Dog's 'cute Misunderstanding' Makes Netizens Go Berserk

The video was captioned, “We are an All Hazards Fire Department ready to serve our community, L615 B/Shift ran on a Golden Retriever that crawled into a hole to chase her ball and couldn’t get out. We dug for over 20 minutes to get her out. This video is what we had upon arrival. She was not injured.” The video has garnered over 2.3 lakh views and more than 24,000 likes. People showered a host of comments in praise for the firefighters. Others were concerned whether the doggo got back her ball.

We are an All Hazards Fire Department ready to serve our community, L615 B/Shift ran on a Golden Retriever that crawled into a hole to chase her ball and couldn’t get out. We dug for over 20 minutes to get her out. This video is what we had upon arrival. She was not injured. pic.twitter.com/4suswCfNQt — Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) April 3, 2020

I fully expected her to turn around and stick her head back in the hole..."but where's my ball?" — Becky Lynn (@beckylynntalks) April 4, 2020

Thanks guys....what a good girl. Did she get her ball tho?? — b0ats&h0es (@BH0es) April 3, 2020

READ: Video Of Dog Trying To Save Its Toy From Waves Is Winning Hearts On Internet

READ: Hearing Impaired Dog's 'cute Misunderstanding' Makes Netizens Go Berserk

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.