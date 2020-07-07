Seoul: Hundreds Of Drones Light Up Skies With Motivational Messages Amid COVID-19

Amid the continued battle against coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of drones lit up the night sky in Seoul, for a spectacular show. The drones quickly shuffled through the water droplets in the Korean capital to display motivational messages to people. According to reports, three hundred programmed drones formed images above the Han river as apart of an eye-catching flash mob.

The flash mob was aimed at reminding people of basic precautionary measures like wearing maks, keeping a two-metre distance etc. While one message read, ”Thanks to You”, another had a silhouette of Korea peninsula with texts that read, “cheer up, Republic of Korea". he government-organized event was not advertised in advance in consideration of social distancing rules.

Tonight hundreds of drones lit up the Seoul sky with motivational messages about the Covid-19 pandemic.



🇰🇷The Korean government trusts their citizens to be co-partners in the fight against the virus. pic.twitter.com/gW9tc8i7Hk — Bon Ku, MD, MPP (@BonKu) July 6, 2020

Random: Fireworks are cool, but I prefer drone shows such as this one that happened in Yeouido (Seoul) last night.



Full video at: https://t.co/z3pY3KPbnH pic.twitter.com/YsHhh5Iw0I — Dan Kurtz (@MyKBO) July 5, 2020

Hundreds of drones lit up the night sky in Seoul for a spectacular showcase of motivational and awareness messages as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic!



Read more:https://t.co/mVHHRB6HSU — GMA iBilib (@GMAiBilib) July 7, 2020

South Korea is currently under the second wave of coronavirus. According to the latest tally by John Hopking university, the country has reported 13,137 cases and 284 fatalities. Last week, one of the major cities reimposed tighter social distancing rules in a bid to curb the spread. According to an international media outlet, South Korea, which was once lauded for containing the first outbreak of the deadly virus, has been reporting a surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

With persistent outbreaks in recent weeks, the South Korean officials reportedly said that the new daily cases from other cities surpassed those from Seoul area. As per reports, Gwangju, the southwestern city, has been recording over 50 cases for the past few days. Amid the rapid spread of the deadly disease, the health officials also categorised social distancing rules in three stages, Stage 1 being the least intense and Stage 3 the toughest.

