The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Video: Man Collects Water In His Hand To Feed Thirsty Dog, Netizens All Smiles

What’s Viral

Video shows an anxious dog roaming back and forth presumably very thirsty. An elderly man can be seen collecting water in his palms offering it to drink.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

A viral video of a man offering water to a thirsty dog has captured the attention of online users. The video which is winning the internet has been shared by the Odisha based forest officer Susanta Nanda on his official Twitter handle. The 19-second long video shows an anxious dog roaming back and forth presumably very thirsty. An elderly man can be seen collecting water in his hands as he approaches the dog indicating the canine to drink and quench his thirst.

The dog can be seen happily wagging his tail as he slurps water from the man’s palms. The video has been greatly appreciated by the online audience. “Humanity is alive”, wrote one user. “At the time when twitter is filled with toxicity. You handle is one of those few who spread positivity and love”, wrote another user, who admired the positive content shared by the forest officer.

Read: Thousands Of Dog Pics Pour In To Help Differently-abled US Man Celebrate Birthday

Read: Italian Police Block Roads Around Codogno

The video has garnered over 1k likes and has been viewed 7k times by internet users. It is being widely circulated online to promote the kind gesture portrayed by the man towards the stray dog.

8-year-old boy saves old stray dogs

In a separate development, an 8-year-old boy set a mission to save old stray dogs that needed shelter. The boy named Robbie, who was reportedly a victim of child abuse dedicated himself to the cause as he thought that there were fewer people who cared about older people or dogs. Robbie told the media that he wanted to adopt as many as old dogs as he could who needed a home as a part of his mission.

Read: Video Of San Diego Police Rescuing A Dog Stuck Between Pillars Wins Internet

Read: Video Of Cheetah Cubs Learning Hunting Skills Leaves Netizens Mesmerized

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TRUMP & MUKESH AMBANI INTERACT
FADNAVIS SLAMS MVA GOVT
TRUMP ON KASHMIR
AFFIDAVIT IN SC ON DELHI VIOLENCE
MALANG BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS
SAMI'S 3 PRO-NAMASTE TRUMP REASONS