Video: Man Collects Water In His Hand To Feed Thirsty Dog, Netizens All Smiles

A viral video of a man offering water to a thirsty dog has captured the attention of online users. The video which is winning the internet has been shared by the Odisha based forest officer Susanta Nanda on his official Twitter handle. The 19-second long video shows an anxious dog roaming back and forth presumably very thirsty. An elderly man can be seen collecting water in his hands as he approaches the dog indicating the canine to drink and quench his thirst.

The dog can be seen happily wagging his tail as he slurps water from the man’s palms. The video has been greatly appreciated by the online audience. “Humanity is alive”, wrote one user. “At the time when twitter is filled with toxicity. You handle is one of those few who spread positivity and love”, wrote another user, who admired the positive content shared by the forest officer.

You have not lived ur day, until you have done something for someone who can never repay you🙏🏼

Be compassionate in what you today. pic.twitter.com/SK7zXjCxnc — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 25, 2020

The video has garnered over 1k likes and has been viewed 7k times by internet users. It is being widely circulated online to promote the kind gesture portrayed by the man towards the stray dog.

Really a heart warming video. — Abhi Chakraborty 🇮🇳 (@chkabhi) February 25, 2020

Such great words and cute video 😊 — Rahul Kumar (@itsrahulgoyal) February 25, 2020

In an era where most of the humans are running after money,power,greed still there is some people with big hearts and love.. — Rakesh (@Rakesh28882038) February 25, 2020

wow , meaningful get relieved to c all this. — Vishal Mani Sharma (@VishalManiShar2) February 25, 2020

Absolutely believe in this

(even though I might not have played my due part)



Thanks for the lovely post :-) — gfn (@TrishankuEA) February 25, 2020

Great Human being 🙏🙏👌. — Janu (@Janu00495631) February 25, 2020

8-year-old boy saves old stray dogs

In a separate development, an 8-year-old boy set a mission to save old stray dogs that needed shelter. The boy named Robbie, who was reportedly a victim of child abuse dedicated himself to the cause as he thought that there were fewer people who cared about older people or dogs. Robbie told the media that he wanted to adopt as many as old dogs as he could who needed a home as a part of his mission.

