'Set up v/s shot': Netizens reveal secrets behind aesthetic photographs

In an engaging twitter thread, a user recently shared behind the scenes of clicking good photographs. Titled ‘The setup vs The shot’, the thread caters to all those looking for good photography hacks amid the digital age. In the thread, users of the microblogging platform reveal the secrets and the tricks behind their beautiful photographs.

In the initial post, user Caroline Lis perfectly sums up the effort it takes to create an enigmatic water shot. Meanwhile, in subsequent posts, users showed how to take aesthetically pleasing photographs of objects and well as themselves. While a photo showed a girl half-drowned in the river to get a natural shot, another shows a user setting up lights inside a pool to get a vibrant photo.

se vc não conhece meu trabalho



todas essas fotos são auto-retratos, eu que faço minhas fotos e poso pra elas tbm, penso na roupa, me pinto, crio cenários e etc https://t.co/dNGFgiyVtQ



no insta tem mais um pouco das fotos que eu faço 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Dp8xPnDirX — caroline lins (@carolinelins) September 12, 2020

The Setup Vs The Shot



(Waist deep in a river) pic.twitter.com/CVQQG066np — Levi A. Morman (@LeviMorman) September 14, 2020

#perpetualheartbreak album art

the setup. the shot. pic.twitter.com/SjLUYIowoI — BAO 🥀 Debut album Oct 9 (@heyitsbao) September 12, 2020

The Setup The Shot pic.twitter.com/KItPjyJJeu — Joztakethose (@Jayflvcko__) September 7, 2020

Photographer captures whale

This comes as a Sydney based photographer named Sean took to Instagram to share a video and a picture of the majestic blue whale spotted by him. Sean was watching humpbacks whales when he spotted the largest living animal in the world and shared the moment on social media. The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) said that this was possibly the third verified sighting of the rare blue whale off the coast of Sydney.

In the post shared by the Sydney based photographer, the largest mammal on the planet was seen swimming by. He shared an absolutely beautiful picture of the blue whale in the waters of Sydney. Sean said, "I’m speechless but could blurt out a million things at the same time. Yesterday watching a lot of humpbacks travel south in my usual spot at Maroubra, one of the great wonders of the magical ocean appeared in-front of me. Although so large they are incredibly hard to ever see especially on the east coast on Australia. To put their size into perspective; they grow to around 30 metres, their tongue weights the same as an elephant & their heart is the size of a car! Completely mesmerised & feel like I’ve hit the Jackpot."

