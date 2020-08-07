Netflix Appreciates Binod Memes And Introduces 'hero' Armaan; Check Their Hilarious Banter

Recently, a trend called ‘Binod’ emerged out of a YouTube video. It has gone viral and #Binod is now even trending on Twitter with funny memes and jokes. Amid all this, the famous streaming site Netlfix too had its own Binod moment. Calling it an appreciation tweet to the Binod memes, Netflix called out another user namely Armaan who has been dropping the same comment on every Netflix’s tweet for the last year.

Netflix has its own Binod Moment

In addition to the appreciation for #Binod, let us not forget another hero, Armaan, who has commented this on every tweet of ours for the last year. https://t.co/DNpf4CC36i — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 7, 2020

Pehle Al Pacino ki movies add karle — ً ZEESHAN (@SimplyARMAAN) August 7, 2020

Retweeting Armaan’s tweet, Netflix showcased how he is asking them to add Al Pacino’s movies on their site. The tweet banter just didn’t end there. Armaan thanked Netflix for showering him with so much love in another tweet. However, Netflix had the most epic reply in store for him. Check it out here:

Thank you for showering me with so much love @NetflixIndia 😍 — ً ZEESHAN (@SimplyARMAAN) August 7, 2020

Always ❤️

But Pehle Al Pacino ki movies add karle comment karle. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 7, 2020

After watching this back-forth tweet session, many users tried to trend Armaan on Twitter. While some said “Who Binod? We Stan Armaan”, others wrote his name in their posts. Even Netflix called him “SupARMAAN” who is Al Pacino’s fan. Take a look at how Twitterati’s are reacting:

binod? who? we stan armaan — sanvi (@godlylwt) August 7, 2020

A R M A A N — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 7, 2020

ARMAAN — devyani makhija (@idevyanimakhija) August 7, 2020

SupARMAAN 🦸

Al Pacino ka fan ❤️ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 7, 2020

For the unversed, who are yet wondering who is Binod and why their feed has been filled with his name. All your questions have been answered here. Continue reading to know more about this new spamming trend.

Who is Binod & why is he trending?

It all began with a YouTube channel namely Slayy Point that made a video on Indian comments. While calling out how a few trash comments on YouTube, the channel came across a user Binod Tharu who has simply commented with his own name on one of the videos. Not only that, but his comment has also got 7 likes by netizens. This one reference has now blown out of proportion and emerged as a spamming trend all over social media.

With the Binod trend growing so much, it has also been used to target famous YouTubers. Netizens are commenting “Binod” extensively, be it during live sessions or on normal videos. Twitter has been filled with Binod memes. Take a look at a few of them here:

She : He must be thinking about other girl.

He : Apun ko v ek din #binod Jese banna hai pic.twitter.com/Q5sX9Jv0KO — ʙᴀᴅ ꜱᴀʀᴄᴀꜱᴛᴇʀ 👅 (@Bad_Sarcaster) August 7, 2020

