Shark Spotted Swimming In Dangerously Close Proximity To Surfers, Video Chills Internet

With coronavirus induced lockdown restrictions easing, many people are heading towards beaches. However, a video of a shark showing how close it can get to surfers has sent a chill down the spine of many. Shared by NGO named Sea Rescue South Africa, the video is now doing rounds of the internet,

Posted on Twitter, the aerial footage shows a few surfers enjoying their time in the ocean as a shark approaches them. Unnoticed by the surfers, the dangerous fish keeps lurking around in the emerald green waters. Sharing the footage to warn peoples, the NGO in the caption explained that there has been a rise in white shark sightings and close encounters in the area. Therefore, urging people to maintain caution on the Southern Cape coastline.

High sightings

Due to a high number of reported White Shark sightings and close encounters, NSRI are appealing to the public exercise caution along the Southern Cape coastline, in particular around the coastline of Plettenberg Bay and between Mossel Bay and Jeffreys Bay.https://t.co/IKbxE3tNhh pic.twitter.com/3uI02FGgSc — Sea Rescue South Africa (@NSRI) June 23, 2020

Since shared, the 36-second clip has been viewed over 28.5 thousand times and liked nearly 500 times. It has also been flooded with comments with people giving mixed reactions to the warming. One user wrote, "Hows sharks don't see us as food" while another wrote, "Is it safe to say that the great white sharks have officially left False Bay for Mossel Bay? Have there been any sightings around Gansbaai this year?" Yet another commented, “Darwin Award participants lol"

