Sam And Sarah Saw Seven Sharks Riddle; See The Logical Answer And Explanation

Are one of those people who can't resist solving a puzzle, riddle, or quiz as soon as you receive them on your WhatsApp, Twitter or Facebook? The excess of free time in these quarantine days has led people to resort to various online puzzles, quizzes, and riddles to brush up their skills. Nowadays, you can find many social media platforms flooded with such fun games and riddles that will keep you away from boredom for a long time. Check out one such riddle that has led people to scratch their heads. The riddle is called as "Sam and Sarah saw seven sharks riddle". Have you heard about this riddle before? Check out the answer.

ALSO READ| 'Penny Has 5 Children': Check The Answer To This Mind-boggling Riddle

Sam and Sarah saw seven sharks riddle

This riddle asks the following:

Sarah and Sam saw seven sharks. How many ‘S’ are in the sentence?

Read the sentence once more, just to be sure!

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

ALSO READ| What 9 Letter Word Is Still A Word After You Remove One Letter Each Time? Riddle Solved

Sam and Sarah saw seven sharks riddle answer

The answer is 1.

The question asks you to count the number of ‘S’ in the sentence, and there is only 1 'S' in the word 'sentence'. So while you may be fixated on counting the letters ‘S’ in the whole riddle, you only needed to focus about finding the ‘S’ in the actual word ‘sentence’.

Other answers: Some people also say that there are 7 'S' in the whole sentence.

While others also say that they are 2 'S' in the sentence, as the rest of the 'S' are in lower case but the 'S' of Sam and Sarah are in upper case, which was basically what the question asked to count.

ALSO READ| 100 People Standing In A Circle Riddle And Its Logical Answer

Check out some more trending riddles:

This five-letter word becomes shorter when you add two letters to it. What is the word? This ancient invention allows people to see through walls. What is it? Whoever makes it, tells it not. Whoever takes it, knows it not. Whoever knows it, wants it not. What is it? I stay in the corner but travel around the world. What am I? 16, 06, 68, 88, ?, 98. What is '?' in the question

Trending riddles answer

Riddle 1: Short (Add 'er' and it becomes 'shorter')

Riddle 2: Window

Riddle 3: Counterfeit money

Riddle 4: A stamp

Riddle 5: L8 (When you turn the numbers upside down, they could be counted backwards from 91. So the number 87 would only be formed when you write L8 normally).

ALSO READ| Cats In Square Room Riddle: Check Out The Answer To This Mind Boggling Riddle