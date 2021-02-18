'Shweta' Trends Online As Girl Leaves Zoom Call Mic On, Talks About Her Friend's Love Life

A video Zoom call has gone viral on social media. In this video, a girl named Shweta is talking to a female friend about one of her boy friend’s past relationship. Shweta forgot to turn off her mic on the Zoom call and her phone conversation was audible to everybody. This viral video has led to 'Shweta' trending on social media and a subsequent meme fest has begun.

Shweta trends on Twitter as her viral call leaks online

Social media often witnesses several viral videos and photos everyday. Now, a video from a Zoom call has gone viral on social media. According to this viral video, more than 111 students seem to have gathered for a lecture on Zoom. One of the participants in the call named Shweta seems to be talking to one of her friends named Radhika on a separate call. But unfortunately, Shweta's mic was on and her conversation with Radhika was completely audible to the remaining participants on the now-viral Zoom meeting video.

In the viral video, Shweta is discussing another boy’s romantic relationship on the call. On the call, she further details the boy’s past relationships as told to her by him. The call caught everybody’s attention since Shweta discussed intimate details about the boy’s relationship. During the entire viral video, other participants of the call are heard screaming and advising Shweta, “Turn off your mic” and “Shweta mic is on”. Some participants even discuss calling her and informing her about the same. Watch this entire viral Zoom meeting video here.

Legend says Shweta’s mic is still ON.. pic.twitter.com/71ZwbV4RYY — Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Memes, India (@memenist_) February 18, 2021

Within hours of the video’s release online, it went viral on social media. Soon enough #Shweta began trending on Twitter. Many Twitter users were quick to flood the platform with memes and funny comments. One Twitter user shared a meme about Rajpal Yadav from the film Chup Chup Ke. Another Twitter user compared Shweta’s viral call to Anupam Kher’s famous scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Another Twitter troll compared this viral video to Mark Zuckerberg and his social media and privacy policies.

Everyone: Shweta please chup ho ja... 111 log hein call per!



Shweta: pic.twitter.com/rtJQH9aKjd — Abhinav Khare (@iabhinavKhare) February 18, 2021

Group members on the call: Shweta your mic is on..



Le inner feelings-#Shweta pic.twitter.com/WdoqL2wWFc — Pratiksha Goyal (@_PratikshaGoyal) February 18, 2021

*Shweta leaked all secrets*



Mark Zuckerberg : pic.twitter.com/TGw3mXY5Tc — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) February 18, 2021

Shweta after her call leak pic.twitter.com/iEnaSdN2VN — Fanta Yogi 🏹( shweta's BF ) (@tweet_of_fanta) February 18, 2021

#Shweta

After listening story of Shweta



People on zoom call to pandit : pic.twitter.com/JMyhYYflOj — Palash Jain (@bhut_tezz) February 18, 2021

Shweta leaked all secrets



Mark Zuckerberg : pic.twitter.com/ghwVt7bVvx — Mr.PrinCe (@Epic__Prince) February 18, 2021

Guy : shweta don't tell my secret to anyone



Shweta be like : pic.twitter.com/kXPFdO8cMu — Dinu Rajput 💛/\ S Mandhana 🤩 stan (@kyonbtaye7) February 18, 2021

