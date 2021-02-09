Gisele Bundchen, Camille Kostek Recreate Epic Brady-Gronk Video After Super Bowl 2021

New England Patriots had a sight to endure when Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady, two of their former superstars lifted the Super Bowl 2021 on Sunday. Brady who signed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the off-season convinced Gronkowski to make a retirement U-turn and join him in Tampa in their quest for Super Bowl. The win on Sunday means that the duo has won four Super Bowl titles together in their six trips to the Big Game.

Gisele Bundchen, Camille Kostek recreate viral Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were joined in by their families during the Super Bowl 2021 celebrations at the Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen and Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek played an active part in the celebrations and even bonded together to create a viral video on social media. In the video posted by Kostek on Instagram, she can be seen rocking a beanie with boyfriend Gronkowski’s number, 87, while Bundchen, Brady’s biggest fan, posed beside her, set to Diddy’s “Bad Boy for Life".

The video was originally created two years ago by Brady and Gronkowski after the New England Patriots had won the AFC Championship game. The video shows Brady and Gronk apparently walking on a runway, and the latter flashes his NFC Championship shirt. Then the video flashes the highlights of the game to the same tune used by Kostek. The two, who now play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recreated the video last month, when they sealed the AFC title, beating Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Tom Brady and Gronkowski share their off-field camaraderie on the pitch as well, and the Bucs superstars combined for two touchdowns on Sunday night. The latter took his tally to four touchdowns in the playoffs and caught six passes for 67 yards at the Super Bowl. Tom Brady meanwhile, completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and had three touchdowns in a performance that saw him being rewarded the MVP for the fifth time in his career.

The 43-year-old thus became the oldest ever to win a Super Bowl MVP, breaking his very own record set the last time he won the big game with the Patriots. The pair set the outright playoff record for most passing touchdowns by a quarterback-pass catcher tandem in NFL history during the Super Bowl. Brady and Gronkowski were tied with San Francisco 49ers all-time greats Joe Montana and Jerry Rice at 12 for the record, but a pair of touchdowns saw them steer clear.

(Image Courtesy: Tom Brady Twitter, Camille Kostek Instagram)