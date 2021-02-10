Chris Crocker On Receiving Death Threats For His 'Leave Britney Alone' Viral Video

Popular songwriter Chris Crocker recently recalled how he got death threats over the 'Leave Britney Alone' video which got viral in 2007. In that video, Chris tearfully defended Britney Spears' comeback performance at an event of MTV Video Music Awards. The viral video gained over four million views in two days. The video gathered a lot of attention and Chris Crocker came under fire.

Also Read | 'Unfinished': Priyanka Chopra Reveals How Vijay Made A 'lasting Impression' On Her

Also Read | Cardi B Posts 'makeup-free' Video Message Through Latest IG Post; Contemporaries In Awe

Chris Cocker reminisces old days when he got death threats for a video

Chris Crocker received heavy backlash in 2007 because of a viral video. In that video, the 19-year-old Chris expressed his sadness over the way media and the public treated Britney Spears and said to everyone to 'leave her alone'. The emotional clip became an interesting topic for everyone, be it comedians or talks show hosts. Now, Chris Crocker is in limelight once again because critics have now started seeing their fault at that time.

One person tweeted that Chris Crocker who said 'Leave Britney Alone' in a video was right and history will look kindly upon him. Chris, after seeing the sudden change of events, shared a post on his Instagram. He even said that the backlash he got was of no concern to Britney but the response was actually transphobic. He added that no one took him seriously and even the LGBTQ+ community criticized him because of the way media looked at him and LGBT people were embarrassed by his actions. Check out the post below:

Also Read | Bella Hadid Claps Back At A Netizen Who Said She Looked 'tired' In The No-makeup Pictures

Chris Crocker is among the few people who are getting praises for their behavior during Britney Spears's mental health crisis. FX released a new Britney Spears Documentary called The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears. Framing Britney Spears has given rise to some set of realizations for critics, media, and the public. Craig Ferguson and Micheal Moore were also praised for their conduct who refused to make jokes at the expense of Britney Spears. On the other side, stars like Justin Timberlake and Diane Sawyer are being criticized for how they allegedly defaming Britney.

Image Credits - @itschriscrocker/@britneyspears Instagram

Also Read | Jared Leto As Joker In Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Revealed; See First Look Photos

Also Read | Zayn Marie And Husband Akash Mohimen 'sit Under A Tree'; Former Shares Mushy Selfie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.