This Hindustani Classical Song About Coronavirus Is Winning Hearts

A singer from Pune Maharashtra has recently uploaded a song on social media urging people to stay indoors and practise social distancing in an effort to fight the deadly coronavirus. Sandeep Ranade composed the song in Raga Basant and in Taal Addha-Teentaal. The song asks people to work from home and not to panic during these trying and difficult times.

'Dhonyabad'

Through the song, he also asks listeners to work together to try and conquer corona before it wreaks havoc. The video was uploaded on March 21 on Twitter. Take a look at the video below.

Take a look at some of the reactions of social media users.

Read: Africa Reports Massive Jump In Coronavirus Cases As Government Warns Of A Long Battle

Read: Millie Bobby Brown & 'Stranger Things' Cast Jam To 90's Songs During Carpool Karaoke; See

Dhonyabad! ❤️🎶🙏 — Greg Swanson (@Swani7Greg) March 21, 2020

Creative and enchanting voice ! You inspire Guruji 🙏🏼 — Shashank Durgvanshi (@shanxane) March 21, 2020

Dhinchak Pooja song on coronavirus

Meanwhile, popular YouTuber Dhinchak Pooja on Thursday released a brand new song 'Hoga Na Corona' amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. However, social media responded with mixed reviews and comments for the song. One user wrote, "I think mankind has finally found a way to destroy the virus." Another user commented: "What's more deadly... Her song Or coronavirus.. ?? Well, I am ready to die with the virus... Than listening her song..

If only Coronavirus could see this, it would kill itself. — Aditya Sonakia (@adityasonakia) March 19, 2020

New virus is out guys. Please wash you eyes after watching this. — Mandar (@aplam_chaplam) March 19, 2020

The novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 11,421 lives across the world and has infected over 2,76,293 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Italy and Iran are the other countries that are most affected by the virus outbreak.

Read: When Priyanka Chopra Impressed Vishal Dadlani With Her Singing Talent In 'unreleased Song'

Read: Salman Khan To Go Amitabh Bachchan's Way In 'Zanjeer' And Not Have Any Songs In 'Radhe'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.