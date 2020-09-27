Sir David Attenborough Gifts 3 Million-year-old Shark Tooth To Prince George

After a private show of David Attenborough’s new documentary with Britain’s Prince George, the veteran broadcaster and naturalist gifted the prince a giant shark tooth fossil. The private viewing took place at Kensington Palace. According to the reports by AP, Attenborough found the tooth during a family vacation in Malta in 1960.

Fascinating gift

Attenborough had visited the palace for a private viewing of his new environmental documentary called, David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet with Prince Williams. Sir David Attenborough has been a part of many documentaries in his career and has worked as a narrator and presenter in many shows. The documentary is said to be a personal reflection on his career. It also includes the changes that he has experienced in the world.

Read: British Broadcaster David Attenborough Given Indira Gandhi Peace Prize

Various images of the screening were uploaded on the official Instagram handle of the Windsor Royal Family. One image shows the little prince carefully examining the tooth. According to the reports by AP, the tooth belonged to a carcharocles megalodon. This species is said to have lived more than 3 million years ago.

(Image Credits: AP)

As per a report published in express.co.uk, Sir David Attenborough’s net worth is estimated to be around 24 million Euros. Converted in rupees, Attenborough’s net worth becomes Rs 2,05,73,65,762 (Rs 205.73 crores). As per a report published in mansionglobal.com, Sir David Attenborough owned the famous Hayden Hall House, in Bushey, Hertfordshire. However, the place is currently put on the market for a whopping 8,75,000 Euros. The report further claims that the property and its ancillary buildings were sold and converted into a series of luxury apartments in the 1980s. In 2002, Sir David Attenborough was named among the 100 Greatest Britons in a UK-wide poll for the BBC. More so, the naturalist is the only person to have won BAFTAs for programs in each of black and white, colour, HD, 3D and 4K.

Read: Sir David Attenborough Breaks Jennifer Aniston's Record For Fastest 1M Instagram Followers

Attenborough's contribution to broadcasting and wildlife film-making has earned him worldwide recognition. Attenborough has presented the much-acclaimed tribal documentary called The Tribal Eye and The Explorers. More so, he also presented a BBC children's series about cryptozoology entitled Fabulous Animals, which also featured mythical creatures such as the griffin and Kraken, making the shows highly interesting. Some of his best-known work includes Life on Earth, The Living Planet and The Trials of Life.

Read: Sir David Attenborough's Net Worth Proves That He Has Succeeded 'the Trials Of Life'; Read

Also Read: Best Photography Documentaries That Will Help You Celebrate World Photography Day

(Image Credits: AP)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.