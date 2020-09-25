Sir David Attenborough Breaks Jennifer Aniston's Record For Fastest 1M Instagram Followers

Sir David Attenborough has been the talk of the town since he decided to join social media. His social media debut has received tremendous response from fans and admirers. In fact, Sir David Attenborough managed to break Jennifer Aniston’s previous record for raking in one million followers in the fastest time. Read more to know about Sir David Attenborough jointing Instagram.

Sir David Attenborough brings in the faster one million followers on Instagram

According to Gunniees World Record, Sir David Attenborough managed to win the new record of bringing in a million followers in the fastest time. Before Sir David Attenborough, Friends star, Jennifer Anison held the record of garnering one million followers in 5 hours and 16 minutes.

Before the Friends star, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the record holder for the same title. They had managed to get one million followers in 5 hours and 45 minutes. Sir David Attenborough managed to break all these records by bringing in one million followers on Instagram in over 4 hours. Currently, he has over 2.9 million followers on his page.

More about Sir David Attenborough's Instagram

His first video also managed to get whopping 11,102,215 views in just a day of being released. He shared a small video of himself where he is talking about looking forward to communicating with his fans on this new platform.

He captioned the video with, “Hello Instagram. David Attenborough has spent a lifetime travelling, exploring the wild places of our planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder. He’s also witnessed the damaged caused. Saving our planet is now a communications challenge. We know what to do, we just need the will. That’s why we want to share this message on Instagram. Because there is hope and together, we can inspire change. Social media isn’t David’s usual habitat so while he’s recorded messages solely for Instagram, like the one in this post, we're helping to run this account. In case you’re wondering, ‘we’ are Jonnie and Colin and we worked with David on A Life On Our Planet. So, as well as sharing the messages he’s recorded especially for this account we’ll also post some exclusive clips and behind the scenes content. Stay tuned.” See his first Instagram post right here.

The actor also uploaded a second post today. Amassing 430,23 views, the latest post talks about Apollo Mission. The caption accompanying the video read, "David was watching from a television studio at the time and was fascinated at seeing our world from space for the very first time. These pictures changed the mindset of many across the world: we realised that the earth is finite".

