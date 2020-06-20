Netizens Try Decoding SSR’s Viral 'high IQ Tee' Pic, Can You Tell What It Says?

Following the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a number of his fans and other netizens started going through the late actor's social media and other photos or videos available on the internet to get a deeper insight into his personality. As a result, various of the actor's moments shared on several platforms started resurfacing on the internet.

Be it greeting people on the street with a bright smile or dancing his heart out at Bollywood parties, many heartfelt moments of Sushant were shared in abundance. One such moment of the late actor going viral on the internet is a photo of him wearing a t-shirt which suggests people to not be a jerk with a mathematical twist. Check it out below -

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput was offered four films by Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Details inside

Sushant's T-shirt says 'Don't be a jerk'

Calcus :



ds/dt=Velocity , S=displacement and t=time

d^2s/d^2t implies acceleration and d^3s/d^3t signifies the term Jerk.

The T-shirt says " do not be a jerk "

and they said #SushantSinghRajput dimag se kamjor tha .#justiceforSushanthSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/P0QXqihrPm — ð‘¨ð’Œð’‚ð’ð’”ð’‰ð’‚ (@aforakansha) June 20, 2020

Sushant was reportedly learning to code in order to propel his dream in computer gaming. As many of his fans were aware of his intellectual abilities and interest in science, they dug up an old photograph of the actor donning a t-shirt which furthermore only proves his prowess in the engineering background.

While on the other hand, many netizens brought in the comparison between Sushant and other star kids working in Bollywood stating that 'Sushant's T-shirt has higher IQ than many star kids'. Check it out below-

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Video Discussing His Passion For Films Resurfaces Online, Watch

Here's the Sushant Singh Rajput wearing a t shirt saying don't be a d^3s/dt^3. @itSSR pic.twitter.com/HfRO7QV14o — C9_I3ughA (@C9_I3ughA) June 19, 2020

This Shirt IQ is greater than combined IQ of whole bollywood starkids ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ #SushantSingRajput was a genius.. #CBIEnquiryForSushant pic.twitter.com/qRRL105ePf — Ashu (@akki_army) June 20, 2020

#SushantSingRajput's this T-shirt had more IQ than whole of the Star Kids combined.



Ps- Arts & Commerce students just ignore! pic.twitter.com/qztQAfXdrD — Krishna Verma â¼ (@iamKrishnaVerma) June 20, 2020

The equation printed on Sushant's t-shirt is reportedly a classic and long-running joke in the mechanical engineering community. The text simply says - 'Don't be a d3s/dt3' which means Don't be a Jerk.

As per The Physics Hypertextbook, constant jerk in kinematics and calculus is the rate of change of acceleration with the flow of time. This makes 'jerk' the very first derivative of acceleration, the second derivation being velocity and the third being displacement.

Sushant's t-shirt pointing the derivations while asking people to not be a' jerk' is evidently very smart. The actor's academic brilliance is being discussed now majorly with fans pointing out that Sushant had secured an All India rank of 7 in Delhi college of engineering entrance exam back in 2003.

Also read: Your eyes taught the world how to dream: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister pens emotional post

Sushant Singh Rajput's PR statement on his untimely demise

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us.

We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far.

We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Fans Defend Kriti & Shraddha From Abuse After Last Rites

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.