Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Fans Defend Kriti & Shraddha From Abuse After Last Rites

The sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput left a number of people from the entertainment world in shock. On social media, a certain narrative that discussed how Sushant's work has impacted the entertainment industry witnessed a dramatic change when people started pointing fingers toward stars like Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, who did not make any social media posts in remembrance of the late actor. Various social media users posted a number of tweets and posts shaming certain personalities from Bollywood including Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon for not sharing their condolences over Sushant's death.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Urvashi Rautela emphasises importance of mental health

But, the toxic narrative of shaming Bollywood stars for not speaking up on social media was put to rest when Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon were seen attending Sushant's funeral. Late Sushant Singh Rajput's co-stars Shraddha and Kriti from the film Chhichhore and Raabta respectively, were some of the few members of the film fraternity to have visited the funeral.

Netizens react to Shraddha and Kriti attending Sushant's last rites

She had not given any fake sympathy post on social media but she was there in funeral of Sushant..she was one who gone there first when not a single big name was there.... Except #ShraddhaKapoor â¤ï¸@ShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/SFTf7qZCCh — . (@SohomTwtz) June 15, 2020

Also read: Netflix India releases statement on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

From yesterday #KritiSanon faced unwanted trolls & negative comments just bcoz she didn't post anything abt Sushant on social media, celebs needs to be given space everything is not abt post or tweet! ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/8Fq9vEfxrE — ð€ÊÊυ âœ¨ (@Itzz_Ajju) June 15, 2020

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Sonam, Sonakshi, Zaira slam people spreading negativity

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, one of Sushant Singh Rajput's close friends, was clicked outside the hospital where the actor's mortal remains were taken for post-mortem. Rhea Chakraborty has turned off comments on her Instagram after Sushant's passing, possibly to avoid the ongoing trolling that is being witnessed on social media. But on the other hand, Shraddha and Kriti, along with Rhea and a few others who attended Sushant's funeral, are being appreciated by netizens.

Pictures from Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were circulated on the Internet. Besides Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor. a handful of actors from the film fraternity like Ranvir Shorey, Vivek Oberoi, Varun Sharma and director Abhishek Kapoor were clicked during the funeral. Sushant's PR team had issued a public statement that requested fans to keep the actor in their thoughts and prayers. Her's what the official statement read:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us.

We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far.

We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to develop a play around Indian geniuses: Report

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.