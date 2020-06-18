Your Eyes Taught The World How To Dream: Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Pens Emotional Post

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has left many fans along with Bollywood celebrities heartbroken. Tributes and condolences poured in from a shocked film industry, fans, as well as politicians and sports stars. Now, his US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who had flown down to Patna to be with her family, on Wednesday penned a moving tribute to her late brother

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister pens down an emotional post

Shweta Singh Kirti penned down a heartfelt post directly addressing Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans. She also shared an emotional letter dedicated to him. In the post, Shweta Singh Kirti shared that she believes her brother is with her in mind and soul if not physically—and that is okay. She further continued saying that she is aware of the pain he was in and called him brave for being able to fight for so long with everything kept within him. She also wrote that she feels sorry for everything he went through, the pain and suffering. Shweta Singh Kirti said that if it were up to her, she would have gladly taken up all the pain and give him her happiness.

She further wrote that his twinkling eyes have taught the world how to dream and his innocent smile revealed the true purity of Sushant’s heart. She said that he will always be loved and she wishes him to be happy wherever he is. She asked the Almighty to keep him fulfilled and to let him know that people have loved him, they are loving him and will thus, continue loving him unconditionally.

Shweta Singh Kirti then addressed fans and said that she is aware that right now things seem as if they are a testing time. She, therefore, asked fans to choose love over hatred, kindness over anger and resentment. She asked fans to forgive others and everyone and thus be a bit compassionate. She added that everyone we know or don’t know is fighting their own battles and thus one needs to be compassionate with each other. Shweta Singh Kirti concluded the post with a picture of a handwritten note by Sushant Singh Rajput, in which the late actor can be seen motivating Shweta Singh Kirti.

