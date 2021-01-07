Skydiver's IPhone Survives After Falling Down 12,000 Feet, Netizens Call It 'legend'

A video that has now left the internet flabbergasted shows an iPhone plummeting from over 12,000 feet and still surviving the fall. The stunning clip was posted on Instagram by a user named ‘Kody Madro’ who documented the whole experience. In the aftermath, many excited users have suggested the Madro send the clip to Apple betting that he’s “definitely get a replacement.”

The brief video starts by showing Madro jumping off a plane as a part of his sky diving venture. However, a few seconds in the video, people could see his iPhone slipping down his hand and eventually falling. The second part of the video shows the Madro getting hold of the phone. The video ends by showing him pressing the home button following which the iPhone starts working.

'Legend'

Since shared, the clip has been viewed by over 1300 people while scores of people have flocked to the comment on the post. “Amazing! Send that clip to Apple! I bet they would send you a new one, “ wrote a user suggesting Madro reimburse his loss. Meanwhile, another user wrote, “ Crazy you found it and it still works!” expressing his shock at the whole event. Meanwhile, another group of user termed it as a “legend” experience.

In a similar incident, Filmmaker Ernesto Galiotto’s phone fell down from a plane window when he was capturing the marvellous view of the place around him. However, to his surprise, the iPhone 6S survived the massive fall and also recorded everything. Taking to his official YouTube handle, Galiotto shared the entire video as he said, “During a flight over Praia do Peró, in Cabo Frio / RJ, the cell phone of environmentalist Ernesto Galiotto plummeted down the window and filmed the entire fall. The most interesting thing is he was on until the next day, almost 12h straight. And it was found thanks to the GPS service”.

Uploaded last month the video has over 70K views. What surprised the netizens and the man himself was that the phone was only protected by a regular silicone case and a screen protector. However, it somehow managed to survive the massive fall from the aircraft's window.

