'Can You Imagine?': Phone Falls Out Of Plane Window, Recovered With All Action Recorded

Filmmaker Ernesto Galiotto’s phone fell down from a plane window when he was capturing the marvellous view of the place around him. However, to his surprise, the iPhone 6S survived the massive fall and also recorded everything. Taking to his official YouTube handle, Galiotto shared the entire video as he said, “During a flight over Praia do Peró, in Cabo Frio / RJ, the cell phone of environmentalist Ernesto Galiotto plummeted down the window and filmed the entire fall. The most interesting thing is he was on until the next day, almost 12h straight. And it was found thanks to the GPS service”.

Phone survived the fall

The 5 minutes long video shows Galiotto standing right next to his aircraft as he is speaking to his camera, interacting with his followers. As the video progresses, we see snippets of the breathtaking view from the aircraft. Further into the video, we can see the man sitting with his pilot as he is using binoculars to enjoy his view. Soon, the filmmaker takes out his phone and starts filming. In the middle, he gets a little distracted and the winds take away the phone from him as the phone falls off from the window. According to the reports by Ladbible, Galiotto had been flying at around 300 metres for work-related reasons. At first, the man thought that the phone had fallen into water. However, later he realised that it had fallen on the land and was able to locate it.

Netizens react

Uploaded on December 14, the video has over 70K views. What surprised the netizens and the man himself was that the phone was only protected by a regular silicone case and a screen protector. However, it somehow managed to survive the massive fall from the aircraft's window. Also, the phone was able to record everything while falling. Even though the foootage is blur, netizens were stunned on how this could happen. In the comment section one person wrote, "This story made history ... kkkk". Another person said, "surprisingly of course, but I once crashed after falling from half a meter on a carpet with a high pile".

(Image Credits: YouTube/ErnestoGaliotto)

