Sleeping man gets nudged, wakes up to find bear standing next to him

Ever since the lockdown began, incidences of bear intrusions have increased. In another such incident, a bear was captured on camera while he was trying to nudge a man in slumber. A video of the encounter was captured by a ring bell camera and shows the bear finally running away without hurting anyway in the outing.

Shared on Facebook, the one-minute five-second video starts by showing the rather inquisitive brown coloured bear entering the house. Seeing the man comfortably dozing off on the sun lounger, the bear continues to move forward. As the video progresses, the giant animal could be seen sipping water from the pool before approaching the man.

Once at a distance of few inches from the sleeping human, the bear starts sniffing. However, the oblivious man gets woken up after the bear touches his feet. The bear gets scared by the aghast human being and quickly runs away.

'Unexpected visit'

Since shared the video clip has created quite a buzz on the internet. Not only has it racked nearly 500 reactions from netizens but also collected a bandwagon of comments. A user worte, "′ when you get unexpected visit..." while another favoured the bear and wrote, "Awww... poor bear got startled" Yet another comment read, but the first thing you do is grab the phone? Lol mo way" Anpther user worte, "So lucky it was more afraid of you. Good video capture". Yet there were a lot of other people who shared how bear visits have risen in their areas.

Meanwhile, the Coquitlam Crunch trail in British Columbia, Canada was forced to close down after a runner had a close encounter with a bear while on the trail. As per reports, the black bear surprised the runner as she was descending the trail. Upon seeing the bear, the runner froze in place and once the bear moved back a few steps, she was able to get past the animal with only a light tap from it.

