MMA's Sergey Kharitonov Creates Leaves All Speechless As He Walks Into The Ring With Bear

Bellator heavyweight contender Sergey Kharitonov made his boxing debut on September 11 in Khimki, Russia. The 40-year-old made a big impression after walking out with a bear before knocking out Danny Williams. The live broadcast showed the bear being pulled by two handlers out to a platform inside the arena. Kharitonov took on Williams, who is known for defeating Mike Tyson by knockout in the year 2004.

Kharitonov leaves a strong impression

According to Talksport, Kharitonov has fought under promotions such as Bellator, M-1, GLORY, PRIDE and Strikeforce in his career previously. Kharitonov showcased the sort of punch power that has established him as a dangerous heavyweight contender in Bellator's heavyweight division. After knocking down Williams, there was a lot of confidence on Kharitonov’s face as he started putting his combinations together. Williams then punched him but he seemed to be completely unaffected.

Williams has also challenged Vitali Klitschko for the WBC world title in 2004, but was stopped in eight rounds. However, now, Williams has a record of 54-29. He is used as a name opponent in Eastern Europe. During his match with Kharitonov, he gave up after 2 rounds, giving him an easy first win.

William's back in the day actually ko'ed Tyson back in the day. Now he is going to Russia to take standing dives against MMA fighters https://t.co/zMh729fEo2 — iFUXwMMA (@iFUXwMMA) September 13, 2020

Danny Williams vs Mike Tyson part 2 https://t.co/j7Y7iIyNPr — Teddy Blythewood (@SayItAintTed) September 11, 2020

Good safe stoppage. These ain't kids fighting here. When Williams is in the corner he's rocked by upper cuts an he's wobbly backing up. Great call i say! https://t.co/5kOa0bwHN9 — Richard Henry (@richardhenry000) September 12, 2020

(Image Credits: Facebook@SergeyKharitonov/Twitter@Hock1717)