Smriti Irani Shares Rujuta Diwekar's Video About 'winter Superfoods' To Boost Immunity

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, Union Minster Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share a video of “winter super foods”. Originally posted by celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, the 13 minute video shows her listing and explaining the benefits of top ten traditionally consumed food items that boost health and immunity during winters. From Bajra to greens to lentils, the list consists of everything which help build a robust immunity system, heal chapped lips enhances glowing skin and aids digestion.

The ten superfoods

The video starts by showing Diwekar explaining the reason why people should consume certain specific food items during the older months. She starts by talking about Bajra, called Pearl Millet in English, and says that it is excellent for people dealing with hair problems like frizz, hair fall inter alia. She then moves on to explain about Goond, traditionally used to make Laddoo. “It has the ability to strengthen bones and joints and also help digestions,” she explains.

She then says green vegetables like methi, pudina, sarson and palak are anti-inflammatory and a winter staple. She moves on to elaborate on the benefits of Ghee and homemade White Butter or Makhan saying that they should be mandatorily consumed. She also speaks about Green lassun which are immunity-boosting and heal burning sensation in hands and feet.

Next in the list are Kand and root veggies of all kinds which are storehouse of energy and aid digestion and assimilation of nutrients. Seasonal fruits like apples,guavas, sitaphal and khurmani are rich in micronutrients and help with skin hydration. Til, which is rich in fatty acids - one that is widely used in chikkis and laddoos also makes up an essential item. Dubbing it as “world’s healthiest foods,” she goes on to talk about Peanuts, which come with a host of health benefits. Lastly, pulses like kulith and alsane are a great source of protein and help prevent kidney stones and bloating.

Read: Hathras Case: Smriti Irani Assures Fair Probe, Reiterates Faith In CBI & UP CM Yogi

Read: Till I See You Again: Smriti Irani Mourns Death Of Gujurati Theatre Director Kamlesh Mota

Read: Union Min Smriti Irani Dismayed At Kamal Nath's 'item' Jibe, Questions Silence Of Gandhis

Read: Cong 'restless' As Farmers Got Freedom To Sell Crop Anywhere In Country: Smriti Irani

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.