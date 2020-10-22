Smriti Irani Shares Rujuta Diwekar's Video About 'winter Superfoods' To Boost Immunity

Quick links:
In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, Union Minster Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share a video of “winter super foods”. Originally posted by celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, the 13 minute video shows her listing and explaining the benefits of top ten traditionally consumed food items that boost health and immunity during winters. From Bajra to greens to lentils, the list consists of everything which help build a robust immunity system, heal chapped lips enhances glowing skin and aids digestion.
The video starts by showing Diwekar explaining the reason why people should consume certain specific food items during the older months. She starts by talking about Bajra, called Pearl Millet in English, and says that it is excellent for people dealing with hair problems like frizz, hair fall inter alia. She then moves on to explain about Goond, traditionally used to make Laddoo. “It has the ability to strengthen bones and joints and also help digestions,” she explains.
She then says green vegetables like methi, pudina, sarson and palak are anti-inflammatory and a winter staple. She moves on to elaborate on the benefits of Ghee and homemade White Butter or Makhan saying that they should be mandatorily consumed. She also speaks about Green lassun which are immunity-boosting and heal burning sensation in hands and feet.
Next in the list are Kand and root veggies of all kinds which are storehouse of energy and aid digestion and assimilation of nutrients. Seasonal fruits like apples,guavas, sitaphal and khurmani are rich in micronutrients and help with skin hydration. Til, which is rich in fatty acids - one that is widely used in chikkis and laddoos also makes up an essential item. Dubbing it as “world’s healthiest foods,” she goes on to talk about Peanuts, which come with a host of health benefits. Lastly, pulses like kulith and alsane are a great source of protein and help prevent kidney stones and bloating.
1. Bajra - as bhakri, laddoo, Khichdi, bhajani thalipeeth, etc. Rich in B vitamins, promotes muscle gain, boosts hair growth. 2. Goond - as laddoo or goond paani, roasted in ghee and sprinkled with sugar. Great for bones, improves sex drive, good digestive aid. 3. Green vegetables - Palak, methi, sarson, pudina and especially green lasun - anti-inflammatory, reduces burning in hands & feet. 4. Kand - root veggies of all kinds - as tikkis, sabzis, speicality dishes like undhiyo, roasted and eaten with seasoning of salt & chilli powder. Prebiotic, aids weight loss, improves digestion & assimilation of nutrients. 5. Seasonal fruits - Sitaphal, Peru, Apple, Khurmani. Enjoy them ripe, eat fresh & whole after washing. Good mid meal. Rich in micronutrients and fibre, helps with hydration of skin. 6. Til - as chiki, laddoo, chutney, seasoning. Rich in essential fatty acids, Vit E. Good for bones, skin, hair. 7. Peanuts - Have them boiled or roasted, turn them into a chutney, use them for seasoning salads & sabzis. Amongst world’s healthiest foods, rich in Vit B, amino acids, polyphenols. Good for heart. 8. Ghee - Cook in ghee, add ghee to dals, rice, bhakri, bhatis, rotis. Helps with assimililation of Vit D, taste enhancer. 9. White butter - Dollop on bhakri or bhajani thalipeeth, added to saags & dals in winters. Helps with joint lubrication, skin hydration, bone health, critical for #wfh induced load on neck & spine, reduces gas. 10. Kulith - Made into a paratha, soup, dal etc. Prevents kidney stones, beats bloating, good source of protein, fibre & micro-nutrients.
