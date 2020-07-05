Video Of Snakes Hatching Out From Eggs Mesmerises Netizens; Watch

In what can be called an eye retreat for reptile lovers, footage of snake infants hatching out of the eggs under the supervision of the handler has emerged on the internet. Shared by the Reptile Zoo by the name ‘Jay Prehistoric Pets’, the footage depicts corn and garter snake noodles slithering out in a white container. The zoo captioned the video saying, “These baby snake noodles are so cute but then again everything is so cute when it’s born, new life is so awesome it’s like a fresh start, so you just can’t help to not do your best to protect it.”

As the handler and founder of the pet center Jay Brewe sits holding the tiny eggs in his hand, the snakes pop their heads out cracking the outer shell of the egg. The thin infants, one light pink and smooth, and the other brown and textured crawl on Jay’s hand. Commenters ask several questions about the reptiles as one user wrote, “Don't they bite you? I knew that snake kids are more poisonous. Also, do you apply any medication in advance?” to which Jay replied, “These snakes are not venomous so no need for any medication.” Another said, “Those are beautiful”. “Neat watching them take in the world outside of the eggshell!” wrote the third.

An arboreal lizard munching fruit

Earlier, the Zoo shared a video of a species of lizards, a Cuban iguana, munching on the fruit. While reptiles survived on food such as hard-to-provide food like frozen rodents, the zoo shared the video of an arboreal lizard that abruptly sprints outside its glass enclosure to chomp on the banana offered by Jay. “Ivan sure does love his bananas. I guess you could say he goes bananas for bananas. He’s a Cuban iguana and not only does he like bananas but he likes all sorts of fruits. He’s also supposed to like his greens but he gets a little spoiled sometimes,” the post read. The Prehensile tailed creature brims with excitement at the mere sight of the fruit.

