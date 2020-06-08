Wholesome Video Of Father-daughter Duo Playing In Puddle Leaves Netizens In Awe

A heartwarming video of a man playing with his daughter in a puddle has taken the internet by storm. The short clip shared by retired basketball player Rex Chapman shows a toddler asking her father to join her in the mud puddle. The little girl, dressing in a pink top and black pants, can be seen jumping when her slightly reluctant father joins her in the mischief. The father-daughter duo can be seen enjoying and laughing while playing in the mud puddle.

READ: Video Shows Aircraft Refueling Mid-air, Netizens Say 'outstanding Precision'

Netizens in awe

Since shared, the video has been viewed nearly 4.3 million times. With more than 153,000 likes and hundreds of comments, netizens can’t get over the adorable girl asking her father to hold her hand. While some Twitter users called father ‘great’, others wrote, "That's how it should be for all children! God bless this little angel. She knows nothing but love for life”. One internet user-added, “So good. Clothes will wash... shoes will dry. Opportunities like this though, they'll disappear if you blink”.

Her laugh 😂 infectious!!! Ah the simple things... — Gertie ♏️👩🏻‍🎓👰🏻🐶🦜 (@ShopGirl1597) June 6, 2020

“Come here...hold my hand” love it! She’s so stinking cute! I’ve watched this a billion times already. What a great Dad. She’s got him wrapped around her fingers. ❤️ — Gertie ♏️👩🏻‍🎓👰🏻🐶🦜 (@ShopGirl1597) June 6, 2020

Sometimes we all need to jump in a puddle to bring back our childhood. Carefree — Jerry Fury (@fury_paguy) June 6, 2020

READ: Video: Elephant Calf 'dances' His Way Into The World, Netizens Call It 'beautiful'

Everyone likes to jump in muddy puddles pic.twitter.com/My8swKRtwy — DrGeo (@MrKocotis) June 6, 2020

Wonderful dad. Wonderful daughter. Wonderful love. THIS is what it’s all about. I really miss my kids being that age. ❤️❤️❤️ — Gator Grad 94 🐊♏️🏴‍☠️ (@gatorgrad94) June 6, 2020

Once he stepped in and got his feet soaked, there was nothing left for him to do but enjoy that moment, which will last forever. — Jerry Walker (@JayWalker8012) June 6, 2020

READ: Video: Old Man Kneeling In Solidarity With Anti-racism Movement Gives Netizens Hope

When he's good and swampy, she says "that's much better". Kids are outrageous, and he's a great dad for just going with it. — Martha Dumptruck (@marthasa1) June 6, 2020

Thank you so much for balancing out our days. So much hurt and anger going on, these are wonderful reminders of good, laughter, and love❤️😊 — Larisse Dixon 👾🛸 (@larisse_dixon) June 6, 2020

READ: Mumbai Police Asks 'How's The Distance?' In Reference To Uri; Answers It With Meme

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.