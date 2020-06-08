Last Updated:

Wholesome Video Of Father-daughter Duo Playing In Puddle Leaves Netizens In Awe

A heartwarming video of a man playing with his daughter in a puddle has taken the internet by storm. Netizens call the father 'great dad'.

A heartwarming video of a man playing with his daughter in a puddle has taken the internet by storm. The short clip shared by retired basketball player Rex Chapman shows a toddler asking her father to join her in the mud puddle. The little girl, dressing in a pink top and black pants, can be seen jumping when her slightly reluctant father joins her in the mischief. The father-daughter duo can be seen enjoying and laughing while playing in the mud puddle. 

Netizens in awe 

Since shared, the video has been viewed nearly 4.3 million times. With more than 153,000 likes and hundreds of comments, netizens can’t get over the adorable girl asking her father to hold her hand. While some Twitter users called father ‘great’, others wrote, "That's how it should be for all children! God bless this little angel. She knows nothing but love for life”. One internet user-added, “So good. Clothes will wash... shoes will dry. Opportunities like this though, they'll disappear if you blink”. 

