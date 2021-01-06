Snakes Engage In Fight Leaving Netizens Intrigued, Internet In Awe Of 'great Footage'

A video of two Mulga snakes from the Scotia Wildlife Sanctuary has emerged on the internet, leaving the netizens completely intrigued. The video shows both the snakes engaging in a fierce battle to prove their dominance over the other. According to the caption of the video, Scotia is a 65,000 hectare sanctuary that encompasses a large fox and cat-free area, which is about 8,000 hectares. Also, it protects some of Australia’s largest remaining populations of threatened wildlife.

Battle of snakes

Australian Wildlife Conservancy ecologist Tali Moyle said, “Mating season starts in early spring and the males start wrestling, attempting to push each other over to prove their dominance, for the right to mate with the females. Although Mulga Snakes are fairly common, it’s not too often you see this behaviour - this is only the second time I’ve seen it”. The video shows both the creatures fighting with each other for more than an hour. Both have entangled within each other and are trying to bite. The caption says, "Not an option for these feisty Mulga Snakes, seen fighting for well over an hour at our Scotia Wildlife Sanctuary".

Netizens react

Astounded by the video, netizens took over the comment section. The video has over 700 shares and 1.7K reactions. One Facebook user wrote, "I thought this wrapping around each other was courtship/mating behaviour. Flip if it’s fighting:/ means I’ve got more than 2 resident snakes at home:/ 2 males fighting.... wheres the female!? Eek". Another person wrote, "Thank you for correcting my ideas. I’ve seen brown snakes ‘fighting’ several times and thought they were mating. It’s pretty impressive to watch and a little scary".

