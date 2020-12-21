Loved 'Snakes On A Plane'? Check Out The Best Movies On Samuel L. Jackson's Birthday

American actor and producer Samuel L. Jackson turned 72 on December 21, 2020. Renowned for his role in the movie Snakes On A Plane (2006), Samuel L. Jackson's movies are a treat for lovers of comedy and action genre.Samuel L. Jackson's dialogues play a vital part in every movie that the actor has starred in and leave behind an unforgettable impression on the viewers' minds. Because of this very fact, he has become the all-time highest-grossing actor of live-action movies. Here are some of the best movies to enjoy on Samuel L. Jackson's birthday.

Samuel L. Jackson's Best Movies

1. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Pulp Fiction was directed by Quentin Tarantino and is counted among the best movies starring Samuel L. Jackson. The character played by the actor in the movie is that of 'Jules Winnfield'. He is described as a Bible-quoting hitman, a role that Jackson is seen playing in most of his movies.

2. The Hitman's Bodyguard (2017)

One of his most recent films, The Hitman's Bodyguard was another live-action movie where the actor starred with Ryan Reynolds. He played the character of a hitman in this movie as well, known as 'Darius Kincaid'. He delivered many awe-striking and funny dialogues that gave his audiences life lessons and a good laugh.

3. The Hateful Eight (2015)

The Hateful Eight is another movie directed by Tarantino starring Samuel L. Jackson. Unlike the other movies he has been a part of, the actor is at the emotional centre in this one's story. He plays the role of 'Major Marquis Warren', a bounty hunter.

4. Django Unchained (2012)

Django Unchained is another movie that shows Jackson as an emotional character. The actor starred with Leonardo Di-Caprio in the movie. He played the role of a loyal, aging slave working on his master's plantations.

5. Unbreakable (2000)

Unbreakable saw a slightly different role played by Samuel L. Jackson. In this movie, the actor plays the role of a negative character called 'Elijah Price'.

6. Die Hard: With a Vengeance (1995)

The Die Hard movie is known for Jackson's comic role with actor Bruce Willis. Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis are believed to be the most entertaining and iconic duo on-stage. In this movie, the actors play the characters that cannot stand each other but cannot survive without each other either.

7. Black Snake Moan (2006)

Black Snake Moan is directed by Craig Brewer, this movie shows the actor as an aging blues guitarist who struggles with a rough past. His co-actor in the movie is Christina Ricci.

8. Jurrasic Park (1993)

Jurrasic Park is another one of Samuel L. Jackson's most renowned movies. The actor plays the role of an engineer called 'John Arnold'. In this movie, Jackson delivers one of his most iconic dialogues, "Hold on to your butts."

9. Captain Marvel (2019)

Another one of his most recent movies, Captain Marvel saw Samuel L. Jackson playing the role of 'Nick Fury' in the movie. The role was more like a collection of brief appearances throughout the movie. The flair for dramatics is exhibited in this movie as Jackson adds tidbits of emotion to the character.

10. Deep Blue Sea (1999)

The role played by Jackson in Deep Blue Sea is that of a marine scientist. The most heart-wrenching scene in the movie is the one where the character tragically gets eaten by a genetically engineered shark. However, Jackson's character does give a very inspiring speech to the other scientists before his death, making it an emotional scene that left fans in tears.

